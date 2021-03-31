Global InsurTech Market Report 2020-2024 - Influence Of Digitization Will Drive The Market

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The InsurTech market is expected to grow by USD 21.72 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 36% during the forecast period. The influence of digitization is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of investment will hamper the market growth.

Download Sample Report

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/insurtech-market-industry-analysis

InsurTech Market: Value Chain Positioning LandscapeThe increasing use of smartphones and the ease-of-access of the Internet through smartphones have bolstered digital marketing and digital distribution of insurance policies through advanced technologies.

InsurTech Market: Geographic Landscape Europe was the largest InsurTech market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of financial services sector and key vendors will significantly drive InsurTech market growth in this region over the forecast period. 46% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and France are the key markets for InsurTech in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Insurance Brokerage Market by Insurance Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024:The insurance brokerage market size has the potential to grow USD 13.84 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Insurance Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024:The insurance software market size has the potential to grow by $ 5.19 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

Alan SA

Clover Health

Cytora Ltd.

Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC

Oscar Insurance Corp.

Quantemplate Technologies Inc.

Shift Technology

simplesurance GmbH

Trov Insurance Solutions LLC

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

COVID-19 impact on IT sector

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Value Chain Positioning

Market segments

Comparison by value chain positioning

Marketing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

IT support - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Policy administration and management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Claim management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by value chain positioning

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alan SA

Clover Health

Cytora Ltd.

Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC

Oscar Insurance Corp.

Quantemplate Technologies Inc.

Shift Technology

simplesurance GmbH

Trov Insurance Solutions LLC

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/insurtech-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-insurtech-market-report-2020-2024---influence-of-digitization-will-drive-the-market-301257608.html

SOURCE Technavio