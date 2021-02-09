Global Insurance Symposium Returns As Hybrid Event In June 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Insurance Symposium (GIS) has announced its 2021 conference is a hybrid event that will be held on June 28-30. Attendees can participate virtually or in-person at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Downtown Des Moines, Iowa.

This event, which is now open for registration [ www.globalinsurancesymposium.com ], aims to help insurance professionals from around the world discover what's next, prepare for tomorrow and solve the future. It will focus on timely and relevant themes of global risk; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); dynamic panel discussions; and engaging networking opportunities for attendees. All virtual and in-person participants will be assigned to a cross-industry cohort facilitated by an insurance thought leader to help guide discussions and offer additional insights.

"The 2021 Global Insurance Symposium will convene InsurTech and FinTech leaders and innovators from around the world, both in-person and virtually, to collaboratively spur new ideas and share best practices to help shape the future of insurance," said Jay Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "Since its inception in 2014, GIS has had thousands of attendees from 13 countries participate."

Along with the Iowa Insurance Division, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa insurance firms, the Greater Des Moines Partnership will present the modified conference in accordance with local, state and federal health and safety guidelines.

The three-day symposium, originally scheduled to take place April 2021, will offer a full agenda for participants, including an InsurTech Expo, presentations by InsurTech entrepreneurs from the Global Insurance Accelerator, several panels and sessions featuring insurance industry leaders and state insurance commissioners and networking opportunities.

"This is a must-see event for those in or around the insurance industry," said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen. "Whether you are a leader at an insurer, an interested regulator or an entrepreneur with a startup, there is something for everyone. The 2021 Global Insurance Symposium will help position leaders in the industry to meet current and upcoming challenges."

As the 2021 Global Insurance Symposium approaches, organizers are continuing to carefully monitor all COVID-related concerns and develop comprehensive conference protocols to ensure the health and safety of all who attend.

For more information and to register, please visit: globalinsurancesymposium.com.

Media Registration: Members of the media are invited to attend the Global Insurance Symposium. To inquire, please contact Jon Lieb at gishq@itagroup.com.

About the Global Insurance Symposium:Since its inception in 2014, the Global Insurance Symposium has hosted thousands of leading insurance and financial service professionals and regulatory authorities. During the GIS three-day event, attendees hear from the world's most renowned insurance experts and interact with fellow insurance industry colleagues from around the globe. The Global Insurance Symposium is presented by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the Iowa Insurance Division, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa insurance firms. For more information, please visit globalinsurancesymposium.com.

