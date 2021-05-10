Global Insurance Symposium Announces Event Headliners

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International leaders in insurance, technology and government will headline the 2021 Global Insurance Symposium, to be held both in-person and virtually in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 28-30. Speakers and panelists will offer exclusive insights on new ideas and challenges facing insurance companies, insurtech companies, startups and regulators during this industry event.

"We are excited to convene some of the world's most influential insurance industry thought leaders at the 2021 Global Insurance Symposium," said Jay Byers, President and CEO, Greater Des Moines Partnership. "Our speakers will cover a wide range of cutting-edge topics and engage attendees in critical issues impacting the future of the insurance industry."

Keynote speakers and panelists will lead the conversation on the future of the industry, covering topics of current relevance affecting insurance companies of all sizes, entrepreneurs, regulators and other key players. Global Insurance Symposium attendees will have the opportunity to hear experts and industry leaders discuss global risk and the post-pandemic future as well as how to bridge the diversity gap in the insurance industry. In addition, the Commissioner Panel will offer critical regulatory updates and the InsurTech Expo will highlight the latest technological developments in the industry.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver opening remarks to kick off the event.

Additional program highlights of the 2021 Global Insurance Symposium will include:

The CEO Panel featuring Walter White , CEO, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America ; Jessica Snyder , President and CEO, GuideOne ; and Lard Friese , Chairman and CEO, Aegon .

featuring ; ; and , . The Global Risk Panel will highlight commentary from David Green , Program Manager, Disaster Applications, NASA ; Gina Guzman , Vice President and Chief Medical Director, Munich American Reassurance Company ; and Matteo Carbone , Founder and Director, IoT Insurance Observatory .

will highlight commentary from ; ; and . DE&I discussions will feature a keynote address from George Nichols III , President and CEO, The American College of Financial Services , on Insurance and Inclusion, with panelists to include Miriam Lewis , Chief Inclusion Officer, Principal Financial Group ; Angela Bretz , Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Nationwide ; and Ali Payne , President, Organizational Engagement, ethOs .

discussions will feature a keynote address from , on Insurance and Inclusion, with panelists to include ; ; and , . The Commissioner Panel will include David Altmaier , Insurance Commissioner, Florida , and current President, National Association of Insurance Commissioners; Glen Mulready , Insurance Commissioner, Oklahoma ; Jon Godfread , Insurance Commissioner, North Dakota ; and Dana Popish Severinghaus, Acting Director, Department of Insurance, Illinois .

At this year's Symposium, both in-person and virtual attendees will be assigned to a cohort or small group with a cross-section of industry professionals. An insurance thought leader will facilitate these sessions, offering everyone involved opportunities to delve deeper into these discussions and exchange ideas on developments and solutions.

View the full agenda and session details here.

Learn more and register now for the Global Insurance Symposium here.

About the Global Insurance Symposium:Since its inception in 2014, the Global Insurance Symposium has hosted thousands of leading insurance and financial service professionals and regulatory authorities. During the GIS three-day event, attendees hear from the world's most renowned insurance experts and interact with fellow insurance industry colleagues from around the globe. The Global Insurance Symposium is presented by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the Iowa Insurance Division, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa insurance firms. For more information, please visit globalinsurancesymposium.com.

