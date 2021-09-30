Global Insulin Pump Market Growth Opportunities 2021-2025: Integration Of Smart Systems With Insulin Pumps

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insulin Pump Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insulin Pump Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insulin pump market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025.

The insulin pump market is expected to increase due to increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising healthcare expenditure, surging demand for packaged food product, rising proportion of people with overweight and obesity, rising investments by venture capitalists, advantages of insulin pump over conventional methods, rapid urbanization, favorable government initiatives, etc. yet the market faces some challenges such as lack of skilled professional to handle the pump, availability of substitutes, high cost of insulin pump, cumbersome regulations, etc.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global insulin pump market by value, by disease indication, by technology, by end use, by region, etc.

The report presents a detailed regional analysis of the insulin pump market, including the following regions: North America (The US, and Rest of North America); Europe ( Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe); Asia Pacific; Latin America; and Middle East and Africa.

The global insulin pump market is consolidated with few major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the insulin pump market - Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Medtronic plc, Insulet Corporation and Roche Holding AG - are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Insulin Pumps: An Overview2.2 Insulin Pumps Segmentation: An Overview 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis3.2 Global Insulin Pump Market: Technology Analysis3.3 Global Insulin Pump Market: Disease Indication Analysis3.4 Global Insulin Pump Market: End Use Analysis 4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North America Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis4.2 Europe Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis4.3 Asia Pacific Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis4.4 Middle East and Africa Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis4.5 Latin America Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis 5. Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact of COVID-195.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Diabetic Patients5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Insulin Pump Market 6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Driver6.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes6.1.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure6.1.3 Surging Demand for Packaged Food Product6.1.4 Rising Proportion of People with Overweight and Obesity6.1.5 Rising Investments by Venture Capitalists6.1.6 Advantages of Insulin Pump Over Conventional Methods6.1.7 Rapid Urbanization6.1.8 Favorable Government Initiatives6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Availability of Substitutes6.2.2 High Cost of Insulin Pump6.2.3 Lack of Skilled Professional to Handle the Pump6.2.4 Cumbersome Regulations6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare6.3.2 Emergence of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)6.3.3 Rising Technological Developments in Drug Delivery Systems6.3.4 Integration of Smart Systems with Insulin Pumps 7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Insulin Pump Market Players: A Financial Comparison7.2 Global Insulin Pump Players by Market Share7.3 Global Insulin Pump Market Players by Product Comparison7.4 Global Insulin Pump Market Players by Infusion Sets Compatibility 8. Company Profiles

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic plc

Roche Holding AG

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dfr7u

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-insulin-pump-market-growth-opportunities-2021-2025-integration-of-smart-systems-with-insulin-pumps-301389139.html

SOURCE Research and Markets