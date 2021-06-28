Global Infusion Pumps Market (2021 To 2025) - Leading Players Include Pfizer, Fresenius And Baxter International

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infusion Pumps Market (by Type, Product, Technology, Application, End-user & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infusion Pumps Market (by Type, Product, Technology, Application, End-user & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infusion pumps market is expected to record a value of US$18.80 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.34%, for the duration spanning 2021-2025.

The factors such as increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, expanding volume of surgical procedures, surging incidences of cancer and rapid adoption of home infusion pump therapies. However, the market growth would be challenged by stringent regulatory requirements for new products, increasing adoption of refurbished and rental infusion pumps and frequent product recalls. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like escalating demand for drug infusion systems, accelerating prevalence of chronic diseases, growing shift towards home healthcare and advancements in technology.

The global infusion pumps market can be segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, application and end-user. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into volumetric pumps, ambulatory pumps, syringe pumps, enteral pumps, Patient Controlled Analgesia (PCA) pumps, implantable pumps and pump accessories. According to product, the market can be categorized into accessories & consumables and devices. Whereas, on the basis of technology, the market can be divided into traditional and specialty pumps. In terms of application, the global infusion pumps market can be split into chemotherapy, gastroenterology, analgesia, diabetes, pediatric & neonatology and other applications. Further, depending on end-users, the market can broadly be segmented into hospitals, homecare settings and other end-users.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to increasing research & development activities for the development of innovative infusion pumps, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for infusion pumps on account of high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global infusion pumps market segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, application, end-user and region.

The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

, , and Rest of the World) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Pfizer Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG and ICU Medical, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Demand Surge for Infusion Pumps2.2 Growing Occurrence of Blood Related Disorders2.3 Expanding Pediatrics & Neonatal Care Market2.4 Escalating Frequency of Primary Immunodeficiency Diagnosis

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Infusion Pumps Market by Value3.2 Global Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Infusion Pumps Market by Type3.3.1 Global Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market by Value3.3.2 Global Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market by Value3.3.4 Global Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 Global Syringe Infusion Pumps Market by Value3.3.6 Global Syringe Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value3.3.7 Global Enteral Infusion Pumps Market by Value3.3.8 Global Enteral Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value3.3.9 Global Patient Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Infusion Pumps Market by Value 3.3.10 Global Patient Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value 3.3.11 Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market by Value 3.3.12 Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value 3.3.13 Global Pump Accessories Market by Value 3.3.14 Global Pump Accessories Market Forecast by Value3.4 Global Infusion Pumps Market by Product3.4.1 Global Infusion Pumps Accessories & Consumables Market by Value3.4.2 Global Infusion Pumps Accessories & Consumables Market Forecast by Value3.4.3 Global Infusion Pumps Devices Market by Value3.4.4 Global Infusion Pumps Devices Market Forecast by Value3.5 Global Infusion Pumps Market by Technology3.5.1 Global Traditional Infusion Pumps Market by Value3.5.2 Global Traditional Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value3.5.3 Global Specialty Infusion Pumps Market by Value3.5.4 Global Specialty Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value3.6 Global Infusion Pumps Market by Application3.6.1 Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market by Value3.6.2 Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value3.6.3 Global Gastroenterology Infusion Pumps Market by Value3.6.4 Global Gastroenterology Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value3.6.5 Global Analgesia Infusion Pumps Market by Value3.6.6 Global Analgesia Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value3.6.7 Global Diabetes Infusion Pumps Market by Value3.6.8 Global Diabetes Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value3.6.9 Global Pediatrics & Neonatology Infusion Pumps Market by Value 3.6.10 Global Pediatrics & Neonatology Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value3.7 Global Infusion Pumps Market by End-Users3.7.1 Global Hospital Infusion Pumps Market by Value3.7.2 Global Hospital Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value3.7.3 Global Homecare Settings Infusion Pumps Market by Value3.7.4 Global Homecare Settings Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value3.8 Global Infusion Pumps Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North America4.1.1 North America Infusion Pumps Market by Value4.1.2 North America Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value4.1.3 The U.S. Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value4.1.4 The U.S. Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Type4.2 Europe4.2.1 Europe Infusion Pumps Market by Value4.2.2 Europe Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value4.3 Asia Pacific4.3.1 Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market by Value4.3.2 Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value4.3.3 China Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value4.4 RoW4.4.1 RoW Infusion Pumps Market by Value4.4.2 RoW Infusion Pumps Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population5.1.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure5.1.3 Expanding Volume of Surgical Procedures5.1.4 Surging Incidences of Cancer5.1.5 Rapid Adoption of Home Infusion Pump Therapies5.2 Key Trends and Developments5.2.1 Escalating Demand for Drug Infusion Systems5.2.2 Accelerating Prevalence of Chronic Diseases5.2.3 Growing Shift towards Home Healthcare5.2.4 Advancements in Technology5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for New Products5.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Refurbished and Rental Infusion Pumps5.3.3 Frequent Product Recalls

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players6.1.4 Global Infusion Pumps Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles7.1 Pfizer Inc.7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategies7.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategies7.4 Baxter International Inc.7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business Strategies 7.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG7.5.1 Business Overview7.5.2 Financial Overview7.5.3 Business Strategies7.6 ICU Medical, Inc.7.6.1 Business Overview7.6.2 Financial Overview7.6.3 Business Strategies

