Global Information Services Market Outlook 2021-2025: Use Of Information Services For Risk Management Driving Market Growth | Technavio

The "Information Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The "Information Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The information services market is poised to grow by USD 50.34 billion between 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Companies work on updated data points about the market and study competitor strategies to expand their presence in both domestic and international markets. However, these processes involve few risks, which are mitigated with the help of information services. Information tools are developed by individuals who have substantial industry expertise and can help organizations manage as well as reduce their business risks. To manage external and internal factors, organizations are adopting information services, which in turn, drives the market.

40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for information services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The information services market growth in APAC can be attributed to the strong infrastructure of the region.

The information services market is segmented by type (news syndicates and libraries and archives), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

News, magazines, journals, website data analysis, and business analysis are considered as information in the media sector. News syndicates include supplying information such as news and artwork. Due to the increasing need for organizations to make better decisions the market for news syndicates is growing. This, in turn, helps them in increasing their TRPs, maximizing their media budget, and reaching the maximum number of consumers. Therefore, the growth of the market segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period.

The information services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D to compete in the market.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Use of information services for risk management

Provision of customer-centric solutions

Automation in gathering information

Market Challenges

Threat of data misappropriation, theft, and cybersecurity

Implementation of General Data Protection Regulation

Issues related to service-level agreements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

Companies Mentioned

AGS Corp.

Bloomberg LP

FeedSyndicate LLC

ProQuest LLC

RELX Plc

Research Solutions Inc.

S&P Global Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

United Press International Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

