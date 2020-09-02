Global Influenza Vaccines Market Forecast To 2025 | Includes Profiles Of Abbott Biologicals, AstraZeneca, GSK, Innovio Pharma, Merck & Co, Mylan, Pfizer, Sanofi And More

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Age Group, Vaccine Type, Valency, Distribution Channel, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Age Group, Vaccine Type, Valency, Distribution Channel, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Influenza Vaccine Market is segmented on the basis of Age Group, Vaccine Type, Administration Route, Distribution Channel and Region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High prevalence of influenza

Increase in government focus on immunization programs

Emerging vaccines

Technological progress in vaccine administration

Restraints

Longer timelines and implementation of stringent regulations

High costs associated with the development of vaccines

Opportunities

High growth prospects in emerging markets

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction1.1 Objectives of the study1.2 Market Definition1.3 Years Considered for the study1.4 Currency1.5 Language1.6 Key Benefits for Shareholders

2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.2.1 Secondary Research2.2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Assessment2.3.1 Market Size Estimation2.3.2 Market Share Analysis2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Global Influenza Vaccine Market Size, by Geography

5 Market Dynamics5.1 Drivers5.2 Restraints5.3 Opportunities5.4 Trends

6 Market Analysis6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.2 Impact of COVID-19

7 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Age Group7.1 Infant Vaccination7.2 Adolescent Vaccination7.3 Adult Vaccination

8 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type8.1 Inactivated8.2 Live Attenuated8.3 Recombinant

9 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Administration Route9.1 Intramuscular9.2 Intranasal

10 Global Influenza Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel10.1 Hospital & Clinic10.2 Medical Office10.3 Retail Pharmacy10.4 Urgent Care Unit

11 Americas Influenza Vaccine Market11.1 Argentina11.2 Brazil11.3 Canada11.4 Mexico11.5 United States

12 Europe, Middle East & Africa Influenza Vaccine Market12.1 France12.2 Germany12.3 Italy12.4 Netherlands12.5 Qatar12.6 Russia12.7 Saudi Arabia12.8 South Africa12.9 Spain12.10 United Arab Emirates12.11 United Kingdom

13 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccine Market13.1 Australia13.2 China13.3 India13.4 Indonesia13.5 Japan13.6 Malaysia13.7 Philippines13.8 South Korea13.9 Thailand

14 Competitive Scenario14.1 Merger & Acquisition14.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership14.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement14.4 Investment & Funding14.5 Award, Recognition, & Expansion

15 Company Profiles15.1 Abbott Biologicals B.V.15.2 AstraZeneca15.3 BioDiem15.4 CSL15.5 Daiichi-Sankyo15.6 Emergent BioSolutions15.7 Fluart Innovative Vaccines Kft.15.8 Gamma Vaccines Pty. Ltd.15.9 GlaxoSmithKline plc15.10 Innovio Pharmaceuticals15.11 Merck & Co. Inc.15.12 Mylan N.V.15.13 Pfizer Inc.15.14 Sanofi SA15.15 Seqirus GmbH

