Global Influenza Diagnostics Market To Grow Over $ 400 Million During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The influenza diagnostics market is expected to grow by USD 401.89 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the influenza diagnostics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The influenza diagnostics market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The influenza diagnostics market is driven by the growing demand for molecular diagnostics. In addition, the rising focus on the prevention of pandemic influenza is expected to trigger the influenza diagnostics market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.

Major Five Influenza Diagnostics Market Participants:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers Influenza types A and B test using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.: The company offers BD Veritor Plus System for testing of SARS-CoV-2, Flu A+B, Group A Strep, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) assays.

bioMerieux SA: The company offers Real-time PCR kit for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, RSV A&B and hMPV A&B.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.:The company offers exact diagnostics for SARS-CoV-2, Flu, RSV Run Control Positive COVFLU.

Danaher Corp.: The company offers Xpert Xpress Flu for accurate and reliable detection of Flu A and Flu B.

Influenza Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Influenza diagnostics market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories



Academic and Research Centers



Homecare

Type

Point-of-care Testing



Immunodiagnostics



Molecular Diagnostics

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

