Global Influenza Diagnostics Market (2021 To 2026) - Advancements In Genomic And Proteomic Technologies Presents Opportunities

The global influenza diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2026 from USD 0.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by factors such as the growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies, rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis and increasing prevalence of influenza. On the other hand, the rising healthcare costs, variabilities in test sensitivity and specificity are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The test kits and reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market, by product, during the forecast period

The influenza diagnostics market is segmented into test kits and reagents, instruments and other products based on product. In 2020, the test kits and reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market. Increasing prevalence of influenza and the rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The molecular diagnostic tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market, by test type, during the forecast period

The influenza diagnostics market is segmented into molecular diagnostic tests and traditional diagnostic tests based on test type. In 2020, the molecular diagnostic tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the influenza diagnostics market. Growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies and rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end-user, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics and other end users. In 2020, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to the rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis and increasing prevalence of influenza.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the influenza diagnostics market

The global influenza diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis and growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies are driving the growth of the influenza diagnostics market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Influenza Diagnostics Market Overview4.2 Influenza Diagnostics Market Share, by Product, 2021 Vs. 20264.3 Influenza Diagnostics Market Share, by Test Type, 2021 Vs. 20264.4 Influenza Diagnostics Market Share, by End-user, 2021 Vs. 20264.5 Influenza Diagnostics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Influenza5.2.1.2 Growth in Influenza Research for Diagnostic Technologies5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Rapid Disease Diagnosis5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Variabilities in Test Sensitivity and Specificity5.2.2.2 Rising Healthcare Costs5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Advancements in Genomic and Proteomic Technologies5.2.3.2 Significant Growth Prospects in Developing Countries5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Frameworks5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Influenza Diagnostics Market5.4 Pricing Analysis5.5 Patent Analysis5.6 Trade Analysis5.6.1 Trade Analysis for Diagnostic and Laboratory Reagents5.7 Value Chain Analysis5.8 Supply Chain Analysis5.9 Ecosystem Analysis of the Influenza Diagnostics Market5.9.1 Role in the Ecosystem5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.11 PESTLE Analysis5.12 Regulatory Landscape5.13 Technology Analysis5.14 Disruptive Technologies in the Influenza Diagnostics Market5.14.1 Revenue Shift & Revenue Pockets for the Influenza Diagnostics Market

6 Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Test Kits & Reagents6.2.1 Repeat Purchase of Test Kits & Reagents to Drive Market Growth in the Coming Years6.3 Instruments6.3.1 Increasing Need for Faster & More Accurate Test Results to Propel Market Growth6.4 Other Products

7 Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Test Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Molecular Diagnostic Tests7.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests7.2.1.1 Ability of Pcr Tests to Distinguish Between Influenza a and B Viruses is Driving Its Adoption in Clinical Settings7.2.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests7.2.2.1 Transcription-Mediated Amplification-Based Assays7.2.2.1.1 Wide Application Range in Pathogen Detection to Drive the Market Growth7.2.2.2 Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification-Based Assays7.2.2.2.1 Rapidity, Stability, and Sensitivity Have Driven the Use of Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification-Based Assays7.2.2.3 Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification Assays7.2.2.3.1 Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification Assays Are Preferred in Hospitals and Clinical Settings as They Reduce the Need for Additional Reverse Transcription Steps7.2.2.4 Other Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests7.2.3 Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests7.3 Traditional Diagnostic Tests7.3.1 Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests7.3.1.1 Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Are Widely Used Due to Their Ease of Use and Rapid Interpretability of Results7.3.2 Viral Culture Tests7.3.2.1 Wide Use of Viral Cultures as Confirmatory Tests to Ensure the Results of Ridts to Drive Market Growth7.3.3 Direct Fluorescent Antibody Tests7.3.3.1 Adoption of Dfa Tests is Increasing Due to Their Higher Sensitivity Compared to Ridts7.3.4 Serological Tests7.3.4.1 Development of Lab-On-Chip-Based Multiplex Assays to Support Market Growth

8 Influenza Diagnostics Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Diagnostic Laboratories8.2.1 Large Number of Influenza Diagnostic Tests Performed in Diagnostic Laboratories to Drive Market Growth8.3 Hospitals & Clinics8.3.1 Growing Global Number of Hospitals Due to Increasing Infectious Disease Incidence to Drive Market Growth8.4 Other End-users

9 Influenza Diagnostics Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win10.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in the Influenza Diagnostics Market10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players10.4 Market Share Analysis10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant10.5.1 Stars10.5.2 Emerging Leaders10.5.3 Pervasive Players10.5.4 Participants10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Startups/SMEs (2020)10.6.1 Progressive Companies10.6.2 Starting Blocks10.6.3 Responsive Companies10.6.4 Dynamic Companies10.7 Competitive Benchmarking10.8 Competitive Scenario10.8.1 Product Launches & Approvals10.8.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.11.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company11.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag11.1.4 Hologic, Inc.11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.11.1.6 Danaher Corporation11.1.7 Quidel Corporation11.1.8 Siemens Healthineers11.1.9 Biomerieux Sa 11.1.10 Meridian Bioscience11.2 Other Players11.2.1 Genmark Diagnostics, Inc.11.2.2 Luminex Corporation11.2.3 Tecan Trading Ag11.2.4 Diasorin Sa11.2.5 Altona Diagnostics Gmbh11.2.6 Sekisui Diagnostics11.2.7 Sa Scientific, Ltd.11.2.8 Coris Bioconcept Sprl11.2.9 Elitech Group 11.2.10 Mast Group Ltd. 11.2.11 Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. 11.2.12 Germaine Laboratories, Inc. 11.2.13 Response Biomedical Corp. 11.2.14 Tauns Laboratories, Inc. 11.2.15 3B Blackbio Biotech India Ltd.

12 Appendix

