Global Influenza Diagnostics Market (2020 To 2026) - By Test Type, End-user, And Geography

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test Type, by End-user, Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Influenza is a highly contagious disease caused by the influenza virus attacking the respiratory system - lungs, nose, and throat, which causes illness. This can also lead to the death of the infected person. Influenza diagnostics tests enable to identify the virus in the body. The Influenza Diagnostics Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasting period market is expected to grow from $4.0 billion in 2020 to a value of $5.8 billion in 2026. The Influenza Diagnostics Market study is segmented by test type, end-user, and geography.Majorly, the RIDT diagnostic test in traditional diagnostics test is the most demanding segment based on the test type due to simple usage procedure and the low cost of diagnosis. Moreover, it is significant in the situation of a low-resource setting and also easy to read and less time-consuming procedure. Hence, the RIDT diagnostic test segment has the largest share in the influenza diagnostics market. The majority of the influenza diagnostics market share is acquired by the hospital segment based on the end-users. However, the influenza tests are frequently carried by the hospitals due to its complicated nature and also require advanced technology products to carry the influenza diagnosis.As per the geographical analysis, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Compared to the other regions, North America has acquired the largest share in the market due to the rising incidence of respiratory diseases such as influenza and the increasing demand for the influenza screening test in this region. Asia Pacific region is estimated to have the fastest growth in the market with the rapidly increasing population, which is leading to the spread of contagious diseases while the government is stepping up its initiatives to reduce the spread of contagious diseases.Globally, the contagious diseases are increasing; hence, the influenza diagnostics enable to identify influenza the most contagious disease. Majorly two factors emphasizing the influenza diagnostics market growth are the increasing elderly population as the old generation is weak, and lack of immunity can cause influenza and the increasing investments in influenza diagnostic research. Somehow, the rising cost of kits and reagents in the influenza diagnostics is the major aspect hindering the market growth. The major players who are competing in the influenza diagnostics market are Quidel Corporation, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Hologic, Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher CORPORATION, Diasorin sa, Meridian Bioscience, Luminex Corporation, Biomerieux sa, Genmark Diagnostics, Inc, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tecan Trading, Sekisui Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-la Roche AG, SA Scientific Ltd, Altona Diagnostics GMBH, Coris Bioconcept SPRL and Elitech Group.Moreover, the advancements in technology and the innovations in developing the quick, precise, and low-cost diagnosis for diseases is the major aspect creating an opportunity for the influenza diagnostics market players. This report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the influenza diagnostics market.

The analysis based on the segmentation such as test type, end-users and geography is provided in this report

This report also provides the strengths and weaknesses, portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the leading players

The report will also help the research organization of influenza diagnostics to support their research in the advancements in the tests for the better diagnosis

Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the contribution of the major regions in the market growth.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Industry Overview2.2. Industry Trends 3. Market Snapshot3.1. Market Definition3.2. Market Outlook3.3. PEST Analysis3.4. Porter Five Forces3.5. Related Markets 4. Market characteristics4.1. Market Evolution4.2. Market Trends and Impact4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market4.4. Regulatory Impact4.5. Market Offerings4.6. Market Segmentation4.7. Market Dynamics4.7.1. Drivers4.7.2. Restraints4.7.3. Opportunities4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis 5. End-user: Market Size & Analysis5.1. Overview 5.2. Traditional Diagnostic Tests5.2.1. RIDT 5.2.2. Viral Culture 5.2.3. DFA 5.2.4. Serological assays5.3. Molecular Diagnostic Tests5.3.1. RT-PCR5.3.2. INNAT5.3.2.1. TMA5.3.2.2. LAMP5.3.2.3. NASBA5.3.2.4. Other INNAT 5.3.3 Other Molecular Tests 6. End-User: Market Size & Analysis6.1. Overview6.2. Hospitals 6.3. Clinical Laboratories 6.4. Other End-User 7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia Pacific7.5. Rest of the World 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis8.2. Market Developments8.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships8.4. Product Launches and execution 9. Vendor Profiles9.1. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG9.1.1. Overview9.1.2. Product Offerings9.1.3. Geographic Revenue9.1.4. Business Units9.1.5. Developments9.1.6. SWOT Analysis9.1.7. Business Strategy9.2. QUIDEL CORPORATION9.2.1. Overview9.2.2. Product Offerings9.2.3. Geographic Revenue9.2.4. Business Units9.2.5. Developments9.2.6. SWOT Analysis9.2.7. Business Strategy9.3. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC9.3.1. Overview9.3.2. Product Offerings9.3.3. Geographic Revenue9.3.4. Business Units9.3.5. Developments9.3.6. SWOT Analysis9.3.7. Business Strategy9.4. ABBOTT LABORATORIES, INC.9.4.1. Overview9.4.2. Product Offerings9.4.3. Geographic Revenue9.4.4. Business Units9.4.5. Developments9.4.6. SWOT Analysis9.4.7. Business Strategy9.5. HOLOGIC, INC9.5.1. Overview9.5.2. Product Offerings9.5.3. Geographic Revenue9.5.4. Business Units9.5.5. Developments9.5.6. SWOT Analysis9.5.7. Business Strategy9.6. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY9.6.1. Overview9.6.2. Product Offerings9.6.3. Geographic Revenue9.6.4. Business Units9.6.5. Developments9.6.6. SWOT Analysis9.6.7. Business Strategy9.7. DANAHER CORPORATION9.7.1. Overview9.7.2. Product Offerings9.7.3. Geographic Revenue9.7.4. Business Units9.7.5. Developments9.7.6. SWOT Analysis9.7.7. Business Strategy9.8. DIASORIN SA9.8.1. Overview9.8.2. Product Offerings9.8.3. Geographic Revenue9.8.4. Business Units9.8.5. Developments9.8.6. SWOT Analysis9.8.7. Business Strategy9.9. MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE9.9.1. Overview9.9.2. Product Offerings9.9.3. Geographic Revenue9.9.4. Business Units9.9.5. Developments9.9.6. SWOT Analysis9.9.7. Business Strategy9.10. LUMINEX CORPORATION9.10.1. Overview9.10.2. Product Offerings9.10.3. Geographic Revenue9.10.4. Business Units9.10.5. Developments9.10.6. SWOT Analysis9.10.7. Business Strategy 10. Companies to Watch10.1. BIOMERIEUX SA10.1.1. Overview10.1.2. Market10.1.3. Business Strategy10.2. GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC10.2.1. Overview10.2.2. Market10.2.3. Business Strategy10.3. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS10.3.1. Overview10.3.2. Market10.3.3. Business Strategy10.4. TECAN TRADING10.4.1. Overview10.4.2. Market10.4.3. Business Strategy10.5. SEKISUI DIAGNOSTICS10.5.1. Overview10.5.2. Market10.5.3. Business Strategy10.6. SA SCIENTIFIC, LTD10.6.1. Overview10.6.2. Market10.6.3. Business Strategy10.7. ALTONA DIAGNOSTICS GMBH10.7.1. Overview10.7.2. Market10.7.3. Business Strategy10.8. CORIS BIOCONCEPT SPRL10.8.1. Overview10.8.2. Market10.8.3. Business Strategy10.9. ELITECH GROUP10.9.1. Overview10.9.2. Market10.9.3. Business Strategy 11. Analyst Opinion 12. Annexure12.1. Report Scope12.2. Market Definitions12.3. Research Methodology12.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation12.3.2. Market Triangulation12.3.3. Forecasting12.4. Report Assumptions12.5. Declarations12.6. Stakeholders12.7. AbbreviationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ww53q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-influenza-diagnostics-market-2020-to-2026---by-test-type-end-user-and-geography-301178015.html

SOURCE Research and Markets