Global Infectious Vaccines Partnering Directory 2021: Access To Headline, Upfront, Milestone And Royalty Data With Q4 2021 Updates

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infectious Vaccines Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Infectious Vaccines Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021: Deal trends, players and financials report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter infectious vaccines partnering deals.

The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors vaccine technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report also includes adjuvant deals and alliances.Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.This report contains a comprehensive listing of all infectious vaccines partnering deals announced since January 2014, including financial terms where available, including over 700 links to online deal records of actual infectious vaccines partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Infectious Vaccines technologies and products. Report scope

Trends in infectious vaccines dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of infectious vaccines deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 700 infectious vaccines deal records

Identify the most active infectious vaccine dealmakers since 2014

The leading infectious vaccines deals by value since 2014

Includes adjuvant deals and alliances since 2014

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific infectious therapy target

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Trends in Infectious Vaccines dealmaking2.1. Introduction2.2. Infectious Vaccines partnering over the years2.3. Most active Infectious Vaccines dealmakers2.4. Infectious Vaccines partnering by deal type2.5. Infectious Vaccines partnering by therapy area2.6. Deal terms for Infectious Vaccines partnering2.6.1 Infectious Vaccines partnering headline values2.6.2 Infectious Vaccines deal upfront payments2.6.3 Infectious Vaccines deal milestone payments2.6.4 Infectious Vaccines royalty rates Chapter 3 - Leading Infectious Vaccines deals3.1. Introduction3.2. Top Infectious Vaccines deals by value Chapter 4 - Most active Infectious Vaccines dealmakers4.1. Introduction4.2. Most active Infectious Vaccines dealmakers4.3. Most active Infectious Vaccines partnering company profiles Chapter 5 - Infectious Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory5.1. Introduction5.2. Infectious Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory Chapter 6 - Infectious Vaccines dealmaking by technology type Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center7.1. Online partnering7.2. Partnering events7.3. Further reading on dealmaking AppendicesAppendix 1 - Infectious Vaccines deals by company A-ZAppendix 2 - Infectious Vaccines deals by stage of developmentAppendix 3 - Infectious Vaccines deals by deal typeAppendix 4 - Infectious Vaccines deals by therapy areaAppendix 5 - Deal type definitions Companies Mentioned

