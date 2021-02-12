Global Industry Insights On Singlecell Technology: 2020 - Pre-commercial Stage Startup Companies Entering The Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singlecell Technology Market Landscape 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singlecell Technology Market Landscape 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single cell technology (SCT) market has emerged since 2014. There are over 43 companies with various 49 SCT products commercialized worldwide, and over 15 pre-commerce-stage startups are lined up and keep increasing. The market size is over $800 M in 2019, at a CAGR of ~24%.

The market is expected to grow significantly by the growing awareness of the single cell projects among biology communities, the growth of precision medicine and diagnostic industry, the antibody therapeutic drug development, the entry of new players, etc.

However, the high cost of the equipment, the requirement of in-person demo, various remaining technical challenges & defaults of the products that rushed into the market too early, and lack of interdisciplinary expertise on the customer sides could limit the market growth rates. Acquisitions and partnerships are actively seen as for most of the competitive technology industry.

The majority (~60%) of the market players are small-sized startup companies with under 100 employees, however, the market share is highly concentrated on four major companies (BD, 10x genomics, Fluidigm, and Berkeley light), yet this market share can change as the market is expanding and more new players are entering, more differentiation among players is expected.

Primarily, the SCT market has a complex market structure characterized by its wide range of technology mixtures and various types of users across various life science research fields. The general functionalities of the SCT are: single cell (SC) isolation, SC-sequencing, SC-protein analysis, or SC-focused manipulation. Among those, the first two category products (SC-isolation and SC-sequencing) account for ~72% of the market.

SCT can be applied in most of the life science application as it is defined by any biological science experimentation that handles and generate single cell resolution data. Stem cell research and cancer research are the fields of studies that have adapted SCT the most, and immunology and neurobiology also have a growing need in SCT. The market is categorized by the core technologies (11 categories) and by the applications (5 categories).

The core technology categories include conventional cell picking, limited dilution, FACS, and laser capture microdissection (LCM) technologies, but also novel technologies for automatic single cell picking, automatic single cell dispensing, microwell-based single cell isolation/analysis, microfluidic chip based-single cell analysis, droplet microfluidics-based, novel cytometry, and cell manipulation. The five market application categories include SC-isolation, SC-DNA/RNA sequencing, cell line development, protein or functional analysis, and drug discovery & diagnostics.

Important Features of the Report

People tend to be confused with a clear definition of what single cell technology is. Here, SCT is defined as all biology research instruments that generate single cell level data set, which then exclude general sequencing reagents, cell population sorting, or high-resolution processing solutions, and include single cell phenotypic research tools, like patch clamp.

This report introduces you all the single cell resolution commercial technology available in the world.

Biotechnology development involves the understanding of the three different fields: the market's financial aspect, biological use cases (application) aspect, and technological aspect. Therefore, this report contains not only the financial side of the market information but also biological and technological information to complete the whole picture.

Part one looks at the market from the global perspective asking questions like who are the key players, what are the revenues generated by them, what is the growth potentials and what strategic moves were made by current players.

looks at the market from the global perspective asking questions like who are the key players, what are the revenues generated by them, what is the growth potentials and what strategic moves were made by current players. Part two looks at the market from the customers' perspective: why single cell biology is important, which fields are demanding single cell technologies, and what are the customers' needs.

looks at the market from the customers' perspective: why single cell biology is important, which fields are demanding single cell technologies, and what are the customers' needs. Part three looks at the market by the different SCT technologies and target applications, and provides information on comprehensive single cell resolution enabling technologies, including pre-commercial stage startup companies entering the market.

The report aims to help biotechnology industry leaders who are already in the single cell technology field or intend to develop such technology as well as investors who are interested in learning more on the whole market technology landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Preface

Executive Summary

Part One: the Market and Strategy Perspectives

Chapter 1 Market Structure and Market Size1.1 Market Structure

The Complexity of the SCT Market

Market Players

1.2 Market Size

Market Size by Revenue

Market Share

Market Forecast

1.3 Market's Dynamic Growth & Restraint Factors

External Influencers

The Time is Now: a Paradigm Shift in Biology Research

Chapter 2 Projecting Strategic Plans2.1 Strategic Moves by Current SCT Companies

R&D Expenditures

Recent Partnerships and Acquisitions

Marketing Channels

2.2 Market Innovating Strategy

The Core Concept of Strategy and a Concept of Trade-Off

Part Two: Biology and Its Evolution- Market from the Customers Perspective

Chapter 3 Single Cell Biology by -Omics and Field of Study3.1 Single Cell Biology: Physics and Engineering Meet Biology

Why Single Cell

Remained Challenges in SC Studies

3.2 Single Cell Biology by -Omics Fields

What is Inside of a Cell?

Intro to Genomics, Epi-Genomics, and Transcriptomics (=Sequencing Omics)

Introduction to Proteomics

Other Omics That Complete Phenomics, Integrated Omics

3.3 Single Cell Biology by Field of Studies

SCT Can be Applied in Almost Every Life Science Domain

Popular Fields of Study

Chapter 4 Understanding the Customer and Their Workflow4.1 Understand the Customer's Workflow

Single-Cell Analysis Workflow

4.2 Understand the Customer Experience Cycle

The Cost vs the Value Before Making a Purchase Decision

Part Three: Market from the Technology Providers Perspective

Chapter 5 Market Segments by Technology5.1 Overview 5.2 Manual Picking 5.3 Limited Dilution 5.4 FACS: Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorter

Limitation of FACS

Market Trends for Facs and Emergence of Microfluidic Chip-Based Cell Sorter

5.5 Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM) 5.6 Automatic Single Cell Pickers 5.7 Single Cell Dispensing 5.8 Microwell Based Single Cell Isolation 5.9 Microfluidics Chip-Based Single Cell Analysis 5.10 Droplet Microfluidics 5.11 New Type of Cytometry and Spectroscopy 5.12 Fluidics and Cell Manipulation

Chapter 6 Market Segments by Applications6.1 Overview 6.2 SC-Dna and Rna Sequencing 6.3 Cell Line Development 6.4 Protein or Functional Analysis 6.5 Drug Discovery and Diagnostics

Chapter 7 Emerging Early Stage SCT Startup Companies7.1 Emerging Early Stage SCT Startup Companies

Companies Mentioned

10x genomics

Becton Dickinson (BD)

(BD) Berkeley lights

Bio-rad

Carl Zeiss

Celsee

Dolomite bio

Eppendorf

Fluicell

Fluidigm

iBiochips

IsoPlexis

Leica Microsystems

Luminex

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

MissionBio

NanoCellect

Perkin Elmer

ProteinSimple

QIAgen

RareCyte

Sony biotechnology

TaKaRa Bio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bkcbg

