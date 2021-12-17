Global Industry 4.0 Market Report 2021-2027 - Cybersecurity Threats Restraining Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry 4.0 Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global industry 4.0 market to grow with a robust CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027.The report on the global industry 4.0 market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The study on industry 4.0 market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.The report on industry 4.0 market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global industry 4.0 market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global industry 4.0 market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing adoption of industrial internet of things

Growing use of robotics

Large investments in digitalisation

2) Restraints

Cybersecurity threats

3) Opportunities

New technological advancements

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Mircosoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

ABB Ltd

Intel Corporation

Siemens AG

SAP SE

General Electric Company

HMS Industrial Networks AB

Festo GB

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Industry 4.0 Market Highlights2.2. Industry 4.0 Market Projection2.3. Industry 4.0 Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Industry 4.0 Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Industry 4.0 Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Users3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Industry 4.0 Market 4. Industry 4.0 Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Industry 4.0 Market by Technology5.1. Industrial Robotics5.2. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)5.3. 3D Printing5.4. Artificial Intelligence5.5. Blockchain5.6. Augmented and Virtual Reality5.7. Others 6. Global Industry 4.0 Market by End Users6.1. Automotive6.2. Aerospace6.3. Energy & Power6.4. Industrial Equipment6.5. Electrical & Electronics Equipment6.6. Social Networking6.7. Others 7. Global Industry 4.0 Market by Region 2021-20277.1. North America7.1.1. North America Industry 4.0 Market by Technology7.1.2. North America Industry 4.0 Market by End Users7.1.3. North America Industry 4.0 Market by Country7.2. Europe7.3. Asia-Pacific7.4. RoW 8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Industry 4.0 Market8.2. Companies ProfiledFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rvhj6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-4-0-market-report-2021-2027---cybersecurity-threats-restraining-growth-301447426.html

SOURCE Research and Markets