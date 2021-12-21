Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (2021 To 2026) - Increase In The Demand For Specific Formulations Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Mining, Chemical) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market size is estimated to be USD 12.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2021 and 2026.

This growth is attributed to stringent regulations concerning the emission and treatment of industrial wastes and depleting freshwater resources. However, the shifting demand of end-use industries toward advanced and environment-friendly water treatment technologies is hampering the market growth. On the other hand, growing industrialization resulting from population explosion is expected to leverage new growth opportunities for chemical manufacturers in the industrial wastewater market.

Biocides & Disinfectants is projected to be the largest segment by type in the Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market

Based on type, biocides & disinfectants are estimated to be the largest type of industrial wastewater treatment during the forecast period. The demand for biocides and disinfectants is comparatively higher owing to their high requirement in wastewater treatment applications of all the major end-use industries considered in the study. Biocides are directly related to human physiology and have the ability to neutralize diseases causing microbes. Moreover, the increasing environmental regulations have fueled the demand for biocides and disinfectants in the industrial wastewater treatment market.

Power generation is projected to be the largest segment by End-use industry in the Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market

Power generation is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry segment in the industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period. The rapidly growing population and urbanization along with changing lifestyles have resulted in increasing per capita power consumption. It has fueled the demand for electricity across the globe, which in turn has increased the demand for water treatment chemicals in the power generation industry. Moreover, the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) mandate in the power generation industry plays a major role in enhancing wastewater treatment chemical consumption in this industry.

North America accounts for the largest share in Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market by region

North America was the largest Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2020. The industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market in North America still has certain advantages over other regions such as cost-efficient processes for chemical water treatment, rising population, and increasing awareness among people for clean water. The major end users of industrial wastewater treatment chemicals in North America are power, pharmaceuticals, municipal, pulp & paper, food & beverage, oil & gas, and refineries sectors. The US dominates the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market in North America in terms of value and volume. Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals are mainly used for mining, food & beverage, and energy industries. Oil & gas and power are some of the most vital end users in the US and Canada.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market4.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type and Country, 20204.3 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type4.4 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by End-Use Industry

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.1.1 Drivers5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Chemically Treated Water in Various End-Use Segments5.1.1.2 Stringent Regulatory and Sustainability Mandates Concerning the Environment5.1.2 Restraints5.1.2.1 Alternative Water Treatment Technologies5.1.3 Opportunities5.1.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Specific Formulations5.1.3.2 Adopting a More Sustainable Approach Through Initiatives of Reduce-Recycle-Reuse5.1.3.3 Increasing Demand for Biocides and Disinfectant Water Treatment Chemicals from Various Applications5.1.4 Challenges5.1.4.1 Need for More Eco-Friendly Formulations and Vulnerability Regarding the Copying of Patents5.2 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers5.3.2 Manufacturers5.3.3 Distributors5.3.4 End-Consumers5.4 Pricing Analysis5.5 Ecosystem Mapping5.6 Yc-Ycc Drivers5.7 Tariff Policies & Regulations5.8 Trade Analysis5.8.1 Chemical Exports: by Country, 2019 and 2020 (USD Billion)5.8.2 Chemical Imports: by Country, 2019 and 2020 (USD Billion)5.9 Technology Analysis5.10 Case Study Analysis5.11 Forecasting Factors and COVID-19 Impact Factor Analysis5.12 Adjacent/Related Market

6 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Coagulants6.2.1 Organic Coagulants6.2.1.1 Polyamine6.2.1.2 Polydadmac6.2.2 Inorganic Coagulants6.2.2.1 Aluminum Sulfate6.2.2.2 Polyaluminum Chloride (Pac)6.2.2.3 Ferric Chloride6.2.2.4 Others6.3 Flocculants6.3.1.1 Anionic Flocculants6.3.1.2 Cationic Flocculants6.3.1.3 Non-Ionic Flocculants6.3.1.4 Amphoteric Flocculants6.4 Corrosion Inhibitors6.4.1 Anodic Inhibitors6.4.2 Cathodic Inhibitors6.5 Scale Inhibitors6.5.1 Phosphonates6.5.2 Carboxylates/Acrylic6.5.3 Others6.6 Biocides & Disinfectants6.6.1 Oxidizing6.6.2 Non-Oxidizing6.6.3 Disinfectants6.7 Chelating Agents6.8 Anti-Foaming Agents6.9 Ph Stabilizers6.10 Others

7 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by End-Use Industry7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Power Generation7.1.1.1 the Development of New Power Plants to Boost the Demand7.1.2 Oil & Gas7.1.2.1 Recovery of the Oil & Gas Industry to Drive the Market7.1.3 Mining7.1.3.1 Growth of the Mining Industry in Developing Countries to Support Market Growth7.1.4 Chemical7.1.4.1 the Steady Growth of the Chemical Industry in Developing Regions to Drive the Market7.1.5 Food & Beverage7.1.5.1 Growing Concern About the Quality of Products to Drive the Market7.1.6 Others

8 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Introduction9.2 Market Share Analysis9.3 Market Evaluation Matrix9.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant9.5.1 Star9.5.2 Emerging Leaders9.5.3 Pervasive9.5.4 Participants9.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups9.6.1 Progressive Companies9.6.2 Responsive Companies9.6.3 Starting Blocks9.6.4 Dynamic Companies9.7 Competitive Situation & Trends

10 Company Profiles10.1 Major Players10.1.1 Ecolab Inc.10.1.2 Suez S.A.10.1.3 Kemira Oyj10.1.4 Kurita Water Industries10.1.5 Basf Se10.1.6 Veolia Group10.1.7 Thermax Limited10.1.8 Lonza Group Ltd.10.1.9 Baker Hughes Incorporated 10.1.10 Akzo Nobel N.V. 10.1.11 the Dow Chemical Company 10.1.12 Snf Floerger 10.1.13 Aries Chemical 10.1.14 Buckman Laboratories 10.1.15 Feralco Ab 10.1.16 Bauminas Quimica 10.1.17 Hydrite Chemical Co. 10.1.18 Innospec Inc. 10.1.19 Ixom Operations Pty Ltd 10.1.20 Dorf Ketal 10.1.21 Geo Specialty Chemicals., Inc10.2 Start Ups10.2.1 Aquatech International10.2.2 Bwa Water Additives UK Limited10.2.3 Cortec Corporation10.2.4 Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation10.2.5 Accepta Ltd10.2.6 Mcc Chemicals, Inc.10.2.7 Pentair plc.10.2.8 Roemex Limited10.2.9 Xylem, Inc.

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja0h8n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-wastewater-treatment-chemicals-market-2021-to-2026---increase-in-the-demand-for-specific-formulations-presents-opportunities-301449091.html

SOURCE Research and Markets