Global Industrial Tapes Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

The global industrial tapes market reached a value of US$ 59.6 Billion in 2020. Industrial tapes are made using a sticky chemical film and backing material and are used for various industrial functions such as adhesive bonding, masking, packaging, wrapping and electrical sealing. They offer high adhesive strength as compared to standard tapes and can also be used to bond heavy materials such as concrete, glass, wood, rubber and metal. These tapes come in adhesive, non-adhesive and special-purpose variants. While adhesive industrial tapes are widely utilized for binding various products, the non-adhesive and special-purpose variants of these tapes are used for specific applications such as thread sealing, electrical insulation, welding, thermal protection and friction reduction.The extensive usage of industrial tapes in packaging, automotive, medical and construction sectors, owing to various favorable properties such as water/shock resistance and high peel and tensile strength, is the key factor driving the global market. These tapes serve as a light-weight alternative to mechanical fasteners such as bolts and screws, while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of a product and covering any visible joints and attachments. Furthermore, owing to their shock and water-resistant properties, they are widely utilized in the manufacturing of electrical equipment. Furthermore, government policies are encouraging the production of zero-residue, eco-friendly and bio-degradable tapes with the aim to reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly opting for industrial tapes made with materials such as natural rubber and acrylic which are less harmful to the environment, thus further accelerating the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global industrial tapes market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Avery Dennison Corporation, H.B Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Ashland Inc., Sika AG, Saint Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Company, The DOW Chemical Company, VON Roll Holding AG, The 3M Company, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

