Global Industrial Robots Market (2021 To 2028) - Employing Cobots In Workplaces Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Robots Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial robots market is anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of 10.35% through the projected period of 2021-2028.Factors such as rising R&D investments in robots, rising adoption of industrial robots, and emerging smart factories are stimulating the growth of the studied market. Robots are widely adopted in the F&B industry as they comply with stringent hygiene regulations, meeting growing demand. Additionally, the employment of cobots in workplaces, coupled with the implementation of AI in industrial robots, creates new opportunities for the industrial robots market.However, the high cost, lack of skilled labor, and resistance among employees are restricting the development of the industrial robots market to a large extent.The global industrial robots market covers North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.Globally, the Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth in the industrial robots market over the forecasted period. The region is among the strongest market for industrial robots as governments are investing heavily in robotics and AI research. As a result, AI, high investments, and tax incentives at the national level have paved the way for robot adoption across various industries. Among major industries, robots are widely adopted in the electrical and electronics industry. Several manufacturers opt for robotic automation to improve productivity and output quality, which drives the progression of the industrial robots market across the region.The major companies in the industrial robots market include Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Kuka AG, Rethink Robotics, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Omron Adept, ABB Ltd, Schunk GmbH, Fanuc Corporation, Universal Robots, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Staubli International AG, Rockwell Automation Inc, Aurotek Corporation, Yamaha Robotics, and Seiko Epson Corporation.ABB Ltd is a global provider of power and automation technologies. It offers products, systems, solutions, and services to enhance productivity, increase power reliability, and improve energy efficiency. Additionally, it provides digitally connected industrial equipment and systems to consumers across transport, utilities, and infrastructure industries, among others. ABB has operations across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Middle East and Africa. It is headquartered in Switzerland. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Industrial Robots Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Industrial Robots Market2.2. Key Insights2.2.1. Growing Industrial IoT 4.02.2.2. Use of Robots to Reduce Carbon Footprint2.2.3. Incorporating Human-Robot Interaction in Industrial Robots2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Key Market Strategies2.6.1. Contracts & Agreements2.6.2. Product Launches2.6.3. Investments & Expansions2.7. Market Drivers2.7.1. Rising R&D Investments in Robots2.7.2. Increasing Adoption of Industrial Robots2.7.3. Emerging Smart Factories2.8. Market Challenges2.8.1. Scarcity of Skilled Workforce2.8.2. Resistance Among Employees2.8.3. High Cost of Industrial Robots2.9. Market Opportunities2.9.1. Employing Cobots in Workplaces2.9.2. Adoption of Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amrs)2.9.3. Utilization of Ai in Industrial Robots 3. Global Industrial Robots Market Outlook - by Type3.1. Articulated Robots3.2. Cartesian Robots3.3. Scara Robots3.4. Cylindrical Robots3.5. Other Robots 4. Global Industrial Robots Market Outlook - by Application4.1. Material Handling4.2. Assembling & Disassembling4.3. Welding & Soldering4.4. Dispensing4.5. Processing4.6. Other Applications 5. Global Industrial Robots Market Outlook - by Verticals5.1. Automotive5.2. Electronic & Electric5.3. Machinery Products & Metal5.4. Chemical, Plastics, & Rubber5.5. Food & Beverage5.6. Other Verticals 6. Global Industrial Robots Market - Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Abb Ltd7.2. Aurotek Corporation7.3. Fanuc Corporation7.4. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd7.5. Kuka AG7.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation7.7. Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation7.8. Omron Adept7.9. Rethink Robotics7.10. Rockwell Automation Inc7.11. Schunk GmbH7.12. Seiko Epson Corporation7.13. Staubli International AG7.14. Universal Robots7.15. Yamaha Robotics 8. Research Methodology & ScopeFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/529nk5

