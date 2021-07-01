SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Industrial PC - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

ABSTRACT-

Global Industrial PC Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2026

Industrial PC (IPC) relate to personal computers which are employed for industrial processes. They are mainly employed for data acquisition and/or process control purposes. Growth in the global market is being driven by driven by automation, digitization, and other industrial trends. IPCs mainly find application in sectors such as electronics and semiconductor, aerospace and defense, and automotive manufacturing, due to their rising focus on automation and IoT. The growing need for data from the factory floor is expected to fuel the requirement of IPCs for data transfer and analytics. Post the COVID-19 induced downturn, the industrial computers market will be driven by the rising focus on IoT in several industries, move from conventional manufacturing to digitalized production, and rising awareness about resource optimization in the manufacturing sector. Industrial PCs enable companies to augment accuracy and lower operating costs, which helps achieve better quality, safety, and uniformity of products. Further, the growing adoption of smart energy solutions including panel PCs and CNC (computerized numerical control) machines will also aid market growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial PC estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Panel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rack Mount segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Panel PCs are panel mounted and generally include touch screens. Panel PCs offer the advantage of controlling multiple functions at one time.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $901.7 Million by 2026

The Industrial PC market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$901.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region leads the global market expansion due to the presence of a significant manufacturing hub in the region, especially in India and China. The growing adoption of robots in industries offers opportunities for the market, as industrial PCs would be required for monitoring such robots.

Box Segment to Reach $996.4 Million by 2026In the global Box segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$637.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$824.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$122 Million by the year 2026. More

