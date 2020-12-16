Global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market (2020 To 2025) - Increasing Use Of Nano-Coatings Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market by Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder & Others), Resin Type (Epoxy, PU, Acrylic, Alkyd & Others), End-use Industry and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial maintenance coatings market size is estimated at USD 4,070 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4,947 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0%, between 2020 and 2025. The increasing demand for environmentally-friendly coatings, the need for efficient process and durable coatings with better mechanical properties, need to reduce maintenance and growing demand from the Asia Pacific region are expected to drive the industrial maintenance coatings market. However, difficulty in obtaining thin films in powder coatings and the requirement of more drying time for water-based coatings are the major restraining factors for the market.

Acrylic resin-based industrial maintenance coatings have high demand, especially in the automotive industry, owing to stringent environmental regulations and the high corrosion resistance of these coatings. Apart from automotive, consumer appliances is the major end-use industry of these coatings. The coatings based on acrylic resins are also being used in wood, transportation, marine, and general industrial applications. Powder-based industrial maintenance coatings are expected to be the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period Powder-based industrial coatings are highly efficient with over 98% powder overspray recoverability, more resistant to chipping, scratching, fading, and wearing than other finishes. This process releases negligible VOC into the environment and takes less cure time beyond the cool-down period. Powder-based industrial coatings emit low levels of VOCs, providing superior performance and cost-efficiency for applications that require maximum abrasion resistance, and hardness. Increasing consumption of industrial coatings in the oil and gas industry is expected to fuel the demand for industrial coatings The oil & gas industry, that falls under the energy & power sub-segment, is the largest end-user industry of industrial maintenance coatings. Increasing application of industrial maintenance coatings as protective coatings are used to protect the surface of materials from oil, chemicals, light, water, high-temperature fluctuations, and so on are the factors to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period Asia Pacific has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of industrial maintenance coatings due to the growing manufacturing sector in all major economies of the region. Also, the presence of many large, as well as small industrial maintenance coatings producers, is driving the market in the region. The demand for industrial maintenance coatings in APAC is driven majorly by consumption in China. Other Asia Pacific countries such as Vietnam and India are also witnessing significant investments in the automotive and marine sectors to cater to the demand. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market4.2 Industrial Coatings Market, by Resin Type4.3 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market, Developed Vs. Developing Countries4.4 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry and Key Country4.5 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market, by Major Countries 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 High Demand for Extended Product Lifetime and Reduced Maintenance5.2.1.2 Inclination of Facility Managers in Having An Effective Coating Maintenance Plan5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Environment-Friendly Coatings5.2.1.4 Need for Efficient Processes and Durable Coatings with Enhanced Esthetics5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Difficulty in Obtaining Thin Films in Powder Coatings5.2.2.2 Requirement of Higher Drying Period for Water-Based Coatings5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Powder Coatings in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Sectors5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Nano-Coatings5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies5.2.4.2 Meeting Performance Standards Set by Conventional Solvent-Borne Technologies5.2.4.3 Susceptibility of End-users in the Adoption of New Technologies5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Patent Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact on the Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market6.1 Value Chain of the Industrial Maintenance Coatings Industry6.2 Impact on Value Chain6.2.1 Raw Materials/Suppliers6.2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Raw Materials and Suppliers6.2.1.1.1 Resins6.2.1.1.2 Pigments6.2.1.1.3 Solvents6.2.2 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Formulators6.2.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Formulators6.2.3 Distributors6.2.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Distributors6.2.4 End-Use Industries6.2.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End-Use Industries6.3 Customer Analysis6.3.1 Shift in the Automotive Industry6.3.1.1 Most-Impacted Regions6.3.1.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook6.4 Shift in the Aerospace Industry6.4.1 Disruption in the Industry6.4.2 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Resume/Improve Production6.4.3 Impact on Customers' Revenues6.4.3.1 Most-Impacted Regions6.4.4 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities6.4.4.1 Measures Taken by Customers6.4.4.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook 7 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Solvent-Based7.2.1 Outstanding Physical Properties Expected to Drive the Demand for Solvent-Based Technology7.3 Water-Based7.3.1 Low Toxicity and Flammability Due to Low Voc Levels Boosting the Demand for Water-Based Industrial Maintenance Coatings7.4 Powder7.4.1 Superior Performance and Excellent Properties of Powder Technology Driving Demand7.5 100% Solids7.5.1 Lack of Voc Makes 100% Solids Ideal for Use in Railroad Tank Cars7.6 Others 8 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market, by Resin Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Epoxy8.2.1 Good Dimensional Stability Along with Excellent Electrical Conductivity Boosting the Demand for Epoxy Resins8.3 Polyurethane8.3.1 High Demand for Polyurethane Resins in High-Performance Application8.4 Acrylic8.4.1 Outstanding Physical Properties Are Expected to Drive the Demand for Acrylic Resins8.5 Alkyd8.5.1 High Durability and Good Drying Characteristics Are the Reasons for the Growth of Alkyd Resins8.6 Others 9 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry9.1 Introduction9.2 Energy & Power9.2.1 Challenging Conditions in the Energy and Power Sector Mandating the Use of Industrial Maintenance Coatings9.2.1.1 Properties of Industrial Maintenance Coatings Used in the Energy and Power Sector9.2.1.2 Applications of Industrial Maintenance Coatings Used in the Energy and Power Sector9.3 Transportation9.3.1 Use of Industrial Maintenance Coatings to Drive the Overall Transportation Segment9.3.1.1 Marine9.3.1.2 Aerospace9.3.1.3 Rail9.3.1.4 Automotive Refinish9.4 Chemical9.4.1 Superior Performance and Excellent Properties of Powder Technology Driving Demand9.5 Metal Processing9.5.1 Steel Plants Due to Extreme Operating Conditions to Drive Demand9.6 Construction9.7 Others 10 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 Asia-Pacific10.3 Europe10.4 North America10.5 Middle East & Africa10.6 South America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Market Share Analysis11.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Top Players in the Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions and Methodology, 201911.4.1 Star11.4.2 Emerging Leaders11.4.3 Pervasive11.4.4 Participants11.5 Strength of Product Portfolios11.6 Business Strategy Excellence11.7 SME Matrix, 201911.7.1 Star11.7.2 Emerging Companies11.7.3 Pervasive11.7.4 Emerging Leaders11.8 Key Market Developments 12 Company Profiles12.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.12.2 Jotun A/S12.3 Ppg Industries Inc.12.4 the Sherwin-Williams Company12.5 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.12.6 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.12.7 Rpm International Inc.12.8 Tikkurila Oyj12.9 Hempel A/S12.10 Axalta Coating Systems, LLC12.11 Aremco Products Inc.12.12 Monarch Industrial Products (I) Pvt. Ltd.12.13 Goa Paints12.14 Continental Coatings Inc.12.15 Other Players12.15.1 Teknos Group12.15.2 Noroo Paint & Coatings12.15.3 Weilburger12.15.4 The Chemours Company12.15.5 The Valspar Corporation12.15.6 Whitford Corporation12.15.7 Belzona International Ltd.12.15.8 Chemco International Ltd.12.15.9 General Magnaplate Corporation 12.15.10 Sika Ag 13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal13.3 Available Customizations13.4 Related Reports13.5 Author DetailsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epwfun

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-maintenance-coatings-market-2020-to-2025---increasing-use-of-nano-coatings-presents-opportunities-301194050.html

SOURCE Research and Markets