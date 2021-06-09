Global Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market To Grow By USD 3.61 Billion|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial lead-acid battery market is poised to grow by USD 3.61 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the industrial lead-acid battery market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the rising focus on green telecom towers, the change in the global energy mix, and the high demand for electric forklift applications.
The industrial lead-acid battery market analysis includes type, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing number of microgrid installations as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The industrial lead-acid battery market covers the following areas:
Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market SizingIndustrial Lead-Acid Battery Market ForecastIndustrial Lead-Acid Battery Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
- Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd.
- Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- HBL Power Systems Ltd.
- Leoch International Technology Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Impact of COVID-19 on the utility sector
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Stationary industrial lead-acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Motive power industrial lead-acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- FLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- VRLA batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
- Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd.
- Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- HBL Power Systems Ltd.
- Leoch International Technology Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
