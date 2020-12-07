Global Industrial Gases Market Insights & Forecast Report 2020-2024: Increasing Mining Activities / Escalating Demand By Metallurgical Industries / Rising Demand From Electronic Applications

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Gases Market (by Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Gases Market (by Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial gases market is predicted to reach US$105.93 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.48% over the period 2020-2024.

The factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, accelerating sales of packaged food, growing base of geriatric population, expansion of refinery capacities, surging demand in the automotive sector and expanding urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, market growth would be challenged by mounting concerns regarding CO2 emissions and changing regulations. A few notable trends include increasing mining activities, escalating demand by metallurgical industries, rising demand from electronic applications and technological innovations.

The global industrial gases market has been segmented on the basis of types and applications. In terms of type, the global industrial gases market can be bifurcated into oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, acetylene and other gases. Whereas, the industrial gases market can be segmented into manufacturing, chemical & petrochemical, metallurgy, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, electronics and other applications, on the basis of applications.

The fastest-growing regional market is the Asia Pacific due to growing demand from various end-user sectors such as metal manufacturing industry, oil & gas industry, chemical industry, food & beverage industry, expanding refinery capacities along with rising passenger car sales in the region and surge in healthcare expenditure. Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the great lockdown has halted various industrial activities and caused supply chain disruptions of industrial gases.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global industrial gases market segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

The major regional and country markets ( Asia Pacific , North America , Europe and RoW) have been analyzed.

, , and RoW) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Linde PLC (Praxair, Inc.), Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Water, Inc. and Messer Group GmbH) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Industrial Gases Producers, Suppliers and Distributors

Key End Users of Industrial Gases

Consulting Companies and Research Organizations

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Production Process of Industrial Gases1.3 Cryogenic Air Separation Process1.4 Distribution Methods of Industrial Gases1.5 A Comparison of On-site, Merchant and Cylinder Gases1.6 Types & Uses of Industrial Gases1.7 Application Areas of Industrial Gases

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Economic Impact2.2 Decline in Industrial Production2.3 Reduction in Demand from End-User Industries2.4 Most Impacted Industries by COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Industrial Gases Market by Value3.2 Global Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Industrial Gases Market by Type3.3.1 Global Oxygen Industrial Gases Market by Value3.3.2 Global Oxygen Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Global Nitrogen Industrial Gases Market by Value3.3.4 Global Nitrogen Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 Global Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market by Value3.3.6 Global Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value3.3.7 Global Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market by Consumption Volume3.3.8 Global Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Consumption Volume3.3.9 Global Hydrogen Consumption Volume by End-User 3.3.10 Global Ammonia Plants Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market by Consumption Volume 3.3.11 Global Ammonia Plants Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Consumption Volume 3.3.12 Global Refineries Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market by Consumption Volume 3.3.13 Global Refineries Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Consumption Volume 3.3.14 Global Methanol Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market by Consumption Volume 3.3.15 Global Methanol Hydrogen Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Consumption Volume 3.3.16 Global Acetylene Industrial Gas Market by Value 3.3.17 Global Acetylene Industrial Gas Market Forecast by Value3.4 Global Industrial Gases Market by Application3.4.1 Global Manufacturing Industrial Gases Market by Value3.4.2 Global Manufacturing Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value3.4.3 Global Chemical & Petrochemical Industrial Gases Market by Value3.4.4 Global Chemical & Petrochemical Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value3.4.5 Global Metallurgy Industrial Gases Market by Value3.4.6 Global Metallurgy Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value3.4.7 Global Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industrial Gases Market by Value3.4.8 Global Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value3.4.9 Global Food & Beverages Industrial Gases Market by Value 3.4.10 Global Food & Beverages Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value 3.4.11 Global Electronics Industrial Gases Market by Value 3.4.12 Global Electronics Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value3.5 Global Industrial Gases Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 Asia Pacific4.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Gases Market by Value4.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value4.1.3 China Industrial Gases Market by Value4.1.4 China Industrial Gases Market Forecast by Value4.2 North America4.3 Europe4.4 RoW

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure5.1.2 Accelerating Sales of Packaged Food5.1.3 Growing Base of Geriatric Population5.1.4 Expansion of Refinery Capacities5.1.5 Surging Demand in the Automotive Sector5.1.6 Expanding Urbanization5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Increasing Mining Activities5.2.2 Escalating Demand by Metallurgical Industries5.2.3 Rising Demand from Electronic Applications5.2.4 Technological Innovations5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Mounting Concerns Regarding CO2 Emissions5.3.2 Physical and Health Hazards5.3.3 Changing Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players 6.1.4 Global Industrial Gases Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 Linde PLC (Praxair, Inc.)7.3 Air Liquide S.A.7.4 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.7.5 Air Water Inc.7.6 Messer Group GmbH

