Global Industrial Controls Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Controls estimated at US$123.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$157.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Distributed Control System (DCS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$73 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960992/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR The Industrial Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR In the global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 392-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960992/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Industrial Controls Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Industrial Controls Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Industrial Controls Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Industrial Controls Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Distributed Control System (DCS) (Control System) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Distributed Control System (DCS) (Control System) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Distributed Control System (DCS) (Control System) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA) (Control System) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA) (Control System) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA) (Control System) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Manufacturing Execution System (MES) (Control System) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Manufacturing Execution System (MES) (Control System) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Manufacturing Execution System (MES) (Control System) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Control Systems (Control System) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Other Control Systems (Control System) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Other Control Systems (Control System) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Sensor (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Sensor (Component) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Sensor (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Switch & Relay (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Switch & Relay (Component) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Switch & Relay (Component) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Control Device (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Control Device (Component) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Control Device (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Other Components (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Other Components (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Utility (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Utility (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Utility (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Electronics & Semiconductor (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Electronics & Semiconductor (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Electronics & Semiconductor (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Mining (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 38: Mining (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 39: Mining (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Industrial Controls Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: United States Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control System: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Industrial Controls Market in the United States by Control System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 45: United States Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: United States Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Industrial Controls Market in the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: United States Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: United States Industrial Controls Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Industrial Controls Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 52: Canadian Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Canadian Industrial Controls Historic Market Review by Control System in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 54: Industrial Controls Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Control System for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 55: Canadian Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Canadian Industrial Controls Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 57: Industrial Controls Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 58: Canadian Industrial Controls Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Industrial Controls Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 60: Canadian Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 61: Japanese Market for Industrial Controls: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Industrial Controls Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Japanese Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Japanese Market for Industrial Controls: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Industrial Controls Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Japanese Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Controls in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Japanese Industrial Controls Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: Industrial Controls Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 70: Chinese Industrial Controls Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019 Table 72: Chinese Industrial Controls Market by Control System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Chinese Industrial Controls Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 75: Chinese Industrial Controls Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Chinese Demand for Industrial Controls in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Industrial Controls Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 78: Chinese Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Industrial Controls Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 79: European Industrial Controls Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 80: Industrial Controls Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: European Industrial Controls Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: European Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2020-2027 Table 83: Industrial Controls Market in Europe in US$ Million by Control System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: European Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: European Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027 Table 86: Industrial Controls Market in Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: European Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: European Industrial Controls Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 89: Industrial Controls Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: European Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 91: Industrial Controls Market in France by Control System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: French Industrial Controls Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019 Table 93: French Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Industrial Controls Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: French Industrial Controls Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 96: French Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Industrial Controls Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 98: French Industrial Controls Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 99: French Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 100: Industrial Controls Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: German Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019 Table 102: German Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Industrial Controls Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: German Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 105: German Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Industrial Controls Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: German Industrial Controls Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 108: Industrial Controls Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 109: Italian Industrial Controls Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019 Table 111: Italian Industrial Controls Market by Control System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 112: Italian Industrial Controls Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 114: Italian Industrial Controls Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 115: Italian Demand for Industrial Controls in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Industrial Controls Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 117: Italian Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Controls: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Industrial Controls Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2012-2019 Table 120: United Kingdom Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Controls: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Industrial Controls Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: United Kingdom Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Controls in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: United Kingdom Industrial Controls Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 126: Industrial Controls Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 127: Spanish Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Spanish Industrial Controls Historic Market Review by Control System in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 129: Industrial Controls Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Control System for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 130: Spanish Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Spanish Industrial Controls Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 132: Industrial Controls Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 133: Spanish Industrial Controls Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Industrial Controls Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 135: Spanish Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 136: Russian Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control System: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Industrial Controls Market in Russia by Control System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 138: Russian Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Russian Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Industrial Controls Market in Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 141: Russian Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Russian Industrial Controls Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Industrial Controls Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 144: Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 145: Rest of Europe Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2020-2027 Table 146: Industrial Controls Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Control System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Rest of Europe Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Rest of Europe Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027 Table 149: Industrial Controls Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Rest of Europe Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Rest of Europe Industrial Controls Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 152: Industrial Controls Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Rest of Europe Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 154: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 155: Industrial Controls Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 156: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Industrial Controls Market in Asia-Pacific by Control System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019 Table 159: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Industrial Controls Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 162: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Industrial Controls Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 164: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 165: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 166: Industrial Controls Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Australian Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019 Table 168: Australian Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Industrial Controls Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Australian Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 171: Australian Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Industrial Controls Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 173: Australian Industrial Controls Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 174: Industrial Controls Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 175: Indian Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Indian Industrial Controls Historic Market Review by Control System in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 177: Industrial Controls Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Control System for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 178: Indian Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Indian Industrial Controls Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 180: Industrial Controls Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 181: Indian Industrial Controls Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Industrial Controls Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 183: Indian Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 184: Industrial Controls Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: South Korean Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019 Table 186: Industrial Controls Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Industrial Controls Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: South Korean Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 189: Industrial Controls Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Industrial Controls Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: South Korean Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 192: Industrial Controls Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Controls: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Industrial Controls Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2012-2019 Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Controls: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Industrial Controls Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019 Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Controls in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 201: Industrial Controls Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 202: Latin American Industrial Controls Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 203: Industrial Controls Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 204: Latin American Industrial Controls Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 205: Latin American Industrial Controls Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019 Table 207: Latin American Industrial Controls Market by Control System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 208: Latin American Industrial Controls Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 210: Latin American Industrial Controls Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 211: Latin American Demand for Industrial Controls in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 212: Industrial Controls Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 213: Latin American Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 214: Argentinean Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2020-2027 Table 215: Industrial Controls Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Control System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 216: Argentinean Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 217: Argentinean Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027 Table 218: Industrial Controls Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 219: Argentinean Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 220: Argentinean Industrial Controls Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 221: Industrial Controls Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 222: Argentinean Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 223: Industrial Controls Market in Brazil by Control System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 224: Brazilian Industrial Controls Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019 Table 225: Brazilian Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 226: Industrial Controls Market in Brazil by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 227: Brazilian Industrial Controls Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 228: Brazilian Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 229: Industrial Controls Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 230: Brazilian Industrial Controls Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 231: Brazilian Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 232: Industrial Controls Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 233: Mexican Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019 Table 234: Mexican Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 235: Industrial Controls Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027 Table 236: Mexican Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019 Table 237: Mexican Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 238: Industrial Controls Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 239: Mexican Industrial Controls Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 240: Industrial Controls Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 241: Rest of Latin America Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control System: 2020 to 2027 Table 242: Industrial Controls Market in Rest of Latin America by Control System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 243: Rest of Latin America Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 244: Rest of Latin America Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 245: Industrial Controls Market in Rest of Latin America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 246: Rest of Latin America Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 247: Rest of Latin America Industrial Controls Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 248: Industrial Controls Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 249: Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 250: The Middle East Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 251: Industrial Controls Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 252: The Middle East Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 253: The Middle East Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2020 to 2027 Table 254: The Middle East Industrial Controls Historic Market by Control System in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 255: Industrial Controls Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Control System for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 256: The Middle East Industrial Controls Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027 Table 257: The Middle East Industrial Controls Historic Market by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 258: Industrial Controls Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 259: The Middle East Industrial Controls Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 260: Industrial Controls Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 261: The Middle East Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 262: Iranian Market for Industrial Controls: Annual Sales Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of ContentsRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960992/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-controls-industry-301129960.html

SOURCE Reportlinker