Global Industrial Computed Tomography (CT) System Market Report 2021 Featuring Nikon Metrology, Waygate Technologies, Wenzel Group, Yxlon International, & Zeiss

This global industrial CT system market research is focused on assessing the current status of the market by identifying key market participants, breadth of products and technologies available in the market, key market activities, including acquisitions, product launches, innovations, and other technology trends.

This research will further look into areas where CT can be effectively applied across industry verticals, such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical devices. The market has been analyzed in detail from a global perspective, understanding how CT is being perceived in Europe, North America, and APAC.

A key factor driving the need for industrial CT systems is the growing complexity in the design and manufacturing of components that utilize new processes, new materials, and intricate geometries that require advanced quality control and assurance solutions. Conventional dimensional measurement technologies (e.g., CMM) are not able to meet such requirements, which led to the emergence of CT as one of the most effective technologies.

Industrial CT systems are found to be resourceful in R&D and manufacturing applications alike. The publisher further foresees that CT will emerge as a powerful tool for decision making and inline production specifically. Rising complexity and volume of production, growing need to save costs due to destructive testing, and increasing demand for precise analyses of objects will together drive the need for CT in industrial environments.

However, there are critical challenges that market participants need to address to accelerate investment attractiveness among its customers. Technology innovations and smart methodology developments that will reduce image acquisition and reconstruction time, improve image resolution, and accelerate throughput will be important to overcome such challenges.

Prominent market participants in each of these segments have been identified and analyzed. This study also aims at throwing light on what market participants are currently doing in this space, supported by how the market is likely to transform the manufacturing arena in the coming years.

This could come out as being extremely helpful to the current set of participants in the market that are looking at understanding what their competitors are doing in the space. It can also serve as a major point of reference for all other market participants that are not aware of the immense benefits of CT or are on the verge of making a move in the market.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current status of the industrial CT systems market?

Did the market growth in 2020? What is the expected growth in the short term?

Will the market continue to grow in the mid-to-long term?

Which verticals should be focused on to capture short-, mid-and long-term opportunities?

Does the market require technological advancements?

What are the key challenges that the market faces?

Will market participants overcome these challenges in the next 5 years?

What are the key end-user trends that will impact the industrial CT system market in the next 5 years?

Which are the key market participants by verticals?

What factors determine the competition across each vertical?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Industrial Computed Tomography (CT) System Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial Computed Tomography System Market

Industrial CT System Market Scope of Analysis

Industrial CT System Operating Principle

Evolution of the CT system for Application in Dimensional Metrology and Inspection

Industrial Computed Tomography System Measurement Capabilities

Industrial CT System Market Segmentation

Market Definition of End Users

Key Competitors for Industrial CT System Market

Key Growth Metrics for Global Industrial CT System Market

Distribution Channels for Industrial CT System Market

Growth Drivers for Global Industrial CT System Market

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints for Global Industrial CT System Market

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Industrial CT System Market

Revenue Forecast, Industrial CT System Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by X-ray Tube Voltage, Industrial CT System Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, Industrial CT System Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Industrial CT System Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Industrial CT System Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Industrial CT System Market

Pricing Trends, Industrial CT System Market

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share, Industrial CT System Market

Revenue Share Analysis

Company Profile - Waygate Technologies

Company Profile - Zeiss

Company Profile - Yxlon International

Company Profile - Nikon Metrology

Company Profile - Wenzel Group

Top Participants - Product Highlights

Top Participants - SWOT Analysis

3. Key Trends, Industrial CT System Market

Key Trends - Additive Manufacturing

Key Trends - Advanced Software Solutions to Support Digital Transformation

Key Trends - Emerging Applications for Industrial CT System

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automotive Industrial CT System Market

Key Growth Metrics for Automotive Industrial CT System Market

Revenue Forecast, Automotive Industrial CT System Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Automotive Industrial CT System Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Key Drivers for the Automotive Industrial CT System Market

Key Trends, Electric Vehicles (EV) Impact on Automotive Industrial CT System Market

Key Trends, Emergence of Hydrogen Fuel-cell Cars

Competitive Environment

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Aerospace and Defense Industrial CT System Market

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Electronics Industrial CT System Market

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Medical Device Industrial CT System Market

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others Industrial CT System Market

9. Growth Opportunity Universe, Industrial CT System Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Inline CT Solutions for Enhanced Quality Control

Growth Opportunity 2 - Track and Market Solutions for QC in Additive Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Robotic Automation for Faster Quality Control and Inspection

Growth Opportunity 4 - Closed Loop Systems for Real-time Inline Quality Control

10. Next Steps

