Global Industrial Communication Market (2020 To 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, And Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Communication Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global industrial communication market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global industrial communication market to grow with a CAGR of 11.45% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on industrial communication market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on industrial communication market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global industrial communication market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global industrial communication market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings 1) Drivers

Growing need for scalable, faster, reliable, and interoperable communication protocols

Increasing machine-to-machine communication

2) Restraints

Absence of standardization in industrial communication protocols and interfaces

3) Opportunities

Initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries to promote the adoption of industrial automation

Segment CoveredThe global industrial communication market is segmented on the basis of component, communication protocol, and application. The Global Industrial Communication Market by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

The Global Industrial Communication Market by Communication Protocol

Industrial Ethernet

Fieldbus

Wireless

The Global Industrial Communication Market by Application

Automotive And Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the industrial communication market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the industrial communication market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global industrial communication market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Industrial Communication Market Highlights2.2. Industrial Communication Market Projection2.3. Industrial Communication Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Industrial Communication Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Industrial Communication Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Communication Protocol3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Industrial Communication Market 4. Industrial Communication Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Industrial Communication Market by Component5.1. Hardware5.2. Software5.3. Services 6. Global Industrial Communication Market by Communication Protocol6.1. Industrial Ethernet6.2. Fieldbus6.3. Wireless 7. Global Industrial Communication Market by Application7.1. Automotive and Transportation7.2. Aerospace & Defense7.3. Food & Beverages7.4. Electrical & Electronics7.5. Industrial Manufacturing7.6. Others 8. Global Industrial Communication Market by Region 2020-20268.1. North America8.1.1. North America Industrial Communication Market by Component8.1.2. North America Industrial Communication Market by Communication Protocol8.1.3. North America Industrial Communication Market by Application8.1.4. North America Industrial Communication Market by Country8.2. Europe8.2.1. Europe Industrial Communication Market by Component8.2.2. Europe Industrial Communication Market by Communication Protocol8.2.3. Europe Industrial Communication Market by Application8.2.4. Europe Industrial Communication Market by Country8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Industrial Communication Market by Component8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Industrial Communication Market by Communication Protocol8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Industrial Communication Market by Application8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Industrial Communication Market by Country8.4. RoW8.4.1. RoW Industrial Communication Market by Component8.4.2. RoW Industrial Communication Market by Communication Protocol8.4.3. RoW Industrial Communication Market by Application8.4.4. RoW Industrial Communication Market by Sub-region 9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Industrial Communication Market9.2. Companies Profiled9.2.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.9.2.2. Siemens AG9.2.3. OMRON Corporation9.2.4. Rockwell Automation Inc.9.2.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation9.2.6. ABB Ltd9.2.7. Schneider Electric SE9.2.8. General Electric Company9.2.9. Texas Instruments Inc. 9.2.10. Honeywell International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ew4hl4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-communication-market-2020-to-2026---industry-analysis-trends-market-size-and-forecasts-301257688.html

SOURCE Research and Markets