Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market To Grow By USD 10.27 Billion During 2021-2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The indoor air quality solutions market is poised to grow by USD 10.27 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The report on the indoor air quality solutions market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for smart air quality monitoring equipment.

The indoor air quality solutions market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the increased adoption of green buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the indoor air quality solutions market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The indoor air quality solutions market covers the following areas:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Aeroqual Ltd.

Camfil AB

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc

Lennox International Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Trion IAQ

TSI Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

