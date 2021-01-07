Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market (2020 To 2025) - Development Of Condition-Specific Markers And Tests Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Instrument, Kits), Technology (Immunoassay, MDx, Hematology, Urinalysis), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Infectious Diseases) End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-vitro diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 96.0 billion by 2025 from USD 84.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is attributed to the rising per capita income in developed and developing countries and technological advancements introduced in the in-vitro diagnostic devices.

By technology, within the IVD market, the immunoassays segment holds the largest share in the forecast period.

Based on technology, the in-vitro diagnostics market has been segmented into immunoassays, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, hematology, urinalysis, coagulation, and others. Immunoassays accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Significant market share can be associated with increasing investments of leading players such as Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and others in developing superior quality immunoassays. These immunoassays are highly reliable and provide healthcare professionals with an accurate diagnosis that positively impacts the segmental growth.

By application, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Based on application, the in-vitro diagnostics market has been segmented into infectious disease, oncology, diabetes, cardiology, drug testing, HIV/AIDS, auto-immune diseases, nephrology, and others. The oncology segment is predicted to have a higher growth rate as compared to other applications due to the increasing prevalence of cancer in developed as well as developing countries. According to WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death and there is an exponential increase in the number of cancer cases in the past few years. This scenario proves beneficial for the segment growth as it increases the demand for efficient diagnostic tests, thereby, surging the overall industry growth.

North America to hold the largest share.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global in-vitro diagnostics market in 2019. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the presence of a well-established base of IVD companies, high investments in the IVD devices and software, and increasing R&D expenditure. On the other hand, the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to a large number of research activities, low cost of operations in APAC countries, and large elderly population base.

4 Premium Insights4.1 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Product & Service and Country (2019)4.3 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.4 Geographic Mix: In-Vitro Diagnostics Market4.5 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Fully Automated and Poc Instruments in Developed Regions5.2.1.3 Growing Awareness Regarding Disease Diagnosis in Developing Regions5.2.1.4 Growing R&D Investments by Industry Players to Launch New IVD Products5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Development of Condition-Specific Markers and Tests5.2.3.2 Growing Significance of Companion Diagnostics5.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Changing Regulatory Landscape5.2.4.2 Operational Barriers Faced in Conducting Diagnostic Tests5.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the IVD Market 6 Industry Insights6.1 Introduction6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analytical Framework6.3 PESTLE Analysis6.4 Industry Ecosystem Analysis6.5 Industry Trends6.5.1 Automation of Clinical Laboratory Techniques6.5.2 Microfluidics-Based Poc and Lab-On-A-Chip Diagnostic Devices for Laboratory Testing6.5.3 Growing Number of Reagent Rental Agreements6.6 Regulatory Overview6.6.1 US6.6.2 Canada6.6.3 Europe6.6.4 Japan6.6.5 China6.6.6 India6.6.7 Indonesia6.6.8 Russia6.6.9 Saudi Arabia 6.6.10 Mexico 6.6.11 Brazil 6.6.12 South Korea6.7 Vendor Benchmarking 7 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Product & Service7.1 Introduction7.2 Reagents & Kits7.3 Instruments7.3.1 Semi-Automated Instruments7.3.2 Fully Automated Instruments7.3.3 Other Instruments7.4 Services7.5 Data Management Software 8 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Immunoassay/Immunochemistry8.2.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays8.2.1.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays8.2.1.2 Fluorescence Immunoassays8.2.1.3 Colorimetric Immunoassays8.2.2 Radioimmunoassays8.2.3 Rapid Tests8.2.4 Western Blotting8.2.5 Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assays8.3 Clinical Chemistry8.3.1 Basic Metabolic Panels8.3.2 Liver Panels8.3.3 Renal Profiles8.3.4 Lipid Profiles8.3.5 Thyroid Function Panels8.3.6 Electrolyte Panels8.3.7 Specialty Chemical Tests8.4 Molecular Diagnostics8.4.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction8.4.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology8.4.3 Hybridization8.4.4 Dna Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing8.4.5 Microarrays8.4.6 Other Mdx Technologies8.5 Hematology8.6 Microbiology8.7 Coagulation & Hemostasis8.8 Urinalysis8.9 Other Technologies 9 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Infectious Diseases9.3 Diabetes9.4 Oncology9.5 Cardiology9.6 Drug Testing/Pharmacogenomics9.7 Hiv/Aids9.8 Autoimmune Diseases9.9 Nephrology9.10 Other Applications 10 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by End-user10.1 Introduction10.2 Hospital Laboratories10.3 Clinical Laboratories10.3.1 Large/Reference Laboratories10.3.2 Medium-Sized Laboratories10.3.3 Small Laboratories10.4 Point-Of-Care Testing10.5 Patient Self-Testing10.6 Academic Institutes10.7 Other End-users 11 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 US11.2.2 Canada11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.2 France11.3.3 UK11.3.4 Italy11.3.5 Spain11.3.6 Russia11.3.7 Rest of Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.4.1 Japan11.4.2 China11.4.3 India11.4.4 South Korea11.4.5 Indonesia11.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific11.5 Latin America11.5.1 Brazil11.5.2 Mexico11.5.3 Rest of Latin America11.6 Middle East & Africa11.6.1 Saudi Arabia11.6.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa (ROMEA) 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Competitive Evaluation Matrix12.2.1 Stars12.2.2 Emerging Leaders12.2.3 Pervasive Players12.2.4 Participants12.3 Market Share Analysis12.3.1 Market Share Analysis, by Technology12.3.1.1 Clinical Chemistry12.3.1.2 Immunochemistry/Immunoassay Analyzers12.3.1.3 Clinical Microbiology Systems12.3.1.4 Molecular Diagnostics12.3.1.5 Hematology12.3.1.6 Clinical Coagulation Analyzers12.4 Competitive Situation and Trends12.4.1 Product Launches & Approvals12.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations12.4.3 Acquisitions12.4.4 Expansions 13 Company Profiles13.1 Roche Diagnostics13.2 Danaher Corporation13.3 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.13.4 Siemens Healthineers13.5 Sysmex Corporation13.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific13.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company13.8 Biomerieux SA13.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.13.1 Johnson & Johnson13.11 Agilent Technologies13.12 Qiagen13.13 Diasorin13.14 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (A Part of Carlyle Group)13.15 Speedx Diagnostics13.16 Genspeed Biotech GmbH13.17 Genomeme13.18 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.13.19 Msdx13.20 Caris Life Sciences, Inc. 14 Appendix14.1 Discussion Guide 14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal 14.3 Available Customizations

