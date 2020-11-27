Global In-Mold Electronics Market (2020 To 2027) - By Application And Ink Type

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Mold Electronics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application, Ink Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advent of capacitive touch sensors in devices such as smartphones and tablet PCs is leading towards a new group of printed electronics applications that include in-molded plastics. Capacitive switches are more reliable than mechanical switches as they comprise no moving parts to wear out or fail. The ability to print the controls onto a flat surface, then mold into the 3D interior portions of appliances and automotive electronics helps reduce the total space and weight of the final device. The in-mold products typically require materials such as polycarbonate substrates and notable PTF conductors designed for flexible substrates. For instance, silver conductors must maintain good adhesion and low resistivity after the substrate has been creased. The in-mold electronic inks enable designers to imprint electronics on plastic. Uses such as touch controls and lighting can be instantly embedded within plastic parts by printing circuits directly onto plastic sheets, which are thermoformed and injection molded. This allows electronic controls to take almost any shape, while moving closer to the surface for the strongest signal. The in-mold electronics market is segmented on the basis of application, ink type, and geography. The market, by application, is segmented into automotive, building automation, consumer products, wearable, healthcare, and others. The automotive segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period. On the basis of ink type, the market is segmented into silver conductive ink, carbon conductive ink, and others. In 2019, the silver conductive ink segment accounted for a substantial share in the global in-mold electronics market. Europe held the largest share of the in-mold electronics market in 2019, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on In-mold electronics MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic has propelled several small and medium enterprise owners to operate with a limited number of personnel whereas many other businesses shortly laid off employees appointed in non-essential departments owing to restricted business operations. Many companies also have minimized the allocated budget for manufacturing of electronics owing to economic slowdown, which affected the global nosiness activities. Moreover, lack of business for component manufacturers, supply chain stakeholders, and distributors has also lead electronic manufacturers to lower the production. Thus, the in-mold electronics market has been witnessing a major drop in demand in 2020. Butler Technologies, Inc. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DuraTech Industries, Eastprint Incorporated, GenesInk, Golden Valley Products, InMold Solutions, Nissha Co.Ltd.TactoTek Oy, and YOMURA are among the major companies operating in the in-mold electronics market. Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global in-mold electronics market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global in-mold electronics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. In-Mold Electronics Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 Asia Pacific4.2.4 Rest of the World4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinions 5. In-Mold Electronics Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Advancement in capacitive touch sensors5.1.2 Space, Cost and Time Benefit5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Requirement of high-end technologies5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Penetration in various industries5.4 Future Trend5.4.1 Growing wearable devices5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. In-Mold Electronics Market - Global Analysis6.1 In-Mold Electronics Market Global Overview6.2 In-Mold Electronics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players 7. In-Mold Electronics Market Analysis - By Ink Type7.1 Overview7.2 In-Mold Electronics Market, By Ink Type (2019 and 2027)7.3 Silver Conductive Ink7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Silver Conductive Ink: In-Mold Electronics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Carbon Conductive Ink7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Carbon Conductive Ink: In-Mold Electronics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Others7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. In-Mold Electronics Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 In-Mold Electronics Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 20278.3 Automotive8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Automotive Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Building Automation8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Building Automation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Consumer Products8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Consumer Products Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.6 Wearables8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Wearables Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.7 Healthcare8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.8 Others8.8.1 Overview8.8.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. In-Mold Electronics Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 North America: In-Mold Electronics Market9.3 Europe: In-Mold Electronics Market9.4 APAC: In-Mold Electronics Market9.5 RoW: In-Mold Electronics Market 10. In-Mold Electronics Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis10.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Market Initiatives11.2 New Product Development 12. Company Profiles12.1 Butler Technologies, Inc.12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 DuraTech Industries12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Eastprint Incorporated12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 GenesInk12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Golden Valley Products12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 InMold Solutions12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Nissha Co., Ltd.12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 TactoTek Oy12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 YOMURA12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix13.1 About the Publisher13.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3w5ru

