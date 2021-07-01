Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market To Reach $5.9 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "In-Flight Wi-Fi - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 1853 Companies: 68 - Players covered include Astronics AeroSat Corporation; Donica Aviation Engineering Co., Ltd; Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd; Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.; Gogo Inc; Honeywell Aerospace; Hughes Network Systems, LLC; Inmarsat plc; Panasonic Avionics Corporation; AeroMobile Communications Limited; Collins Aerospace; SES S.A; SITA onAir; SmartSky Networks, LLC; Thales Group; ThinKom Solutions, Inc.; Viasat, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Component (Hardware, Services); Technology (Air-to-Ground, Satellite) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026In-flight Wi-Fi encompasses the communication and entertainment services provided by the airlines, via a service provider, based on Wi-Fi technology, on board the aircraft. The system refers to the provision of Internet access by the airline for passengers, who access the Internet through a wide array of devices such as laptops, smartphones and other Wi-Fi enabled devices. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for In-Flight Wi-Fi estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $368 Million by 2026The In-Flight Wi-Fi market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$368 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.

In the post-COVID-19 period, personal electronic devices (PEDs) are expected to play a central role in ensuring a safe and contact-free passenger journey. Mobile devices are already increasingly being used as a remote control for various types of touchpoints at airports, such as check-in kiosks and self-bag drops. In the recent years, several service providers are offering solutions for providing similar remote control capabilities via PEDs for IFC services, enabling passengers to avoid touching non-personal equipment, such as seat-back inflight entertainment screens, thereby respecting social distancing as well as boosting confidence and satisfaction among passengers onboard. In addition, inflight connectivity solutions are being developed for providing passengers digital access to onboard menus and relevant sanitization information on their PEDs. Moreover, integration of IFC services with frequent flyer and passenger manifest programs can help passengers in quickly and safely viewing personalized information regarding their route and aircraft using their PEDs. In addition, with more millennial and Gen-Z travellers taking to the skies in the coming years, there would be increased demand among digitally-native flyers to access their personalized content through different streaming services, such as Spotify or Netflix, for truly governing their inflight entertainment. Personalization of the end-user experience also presents airlines with an opportunity to offer targeted content as well as create ancillary revenue streams through targeted offers or advertising to passengers.

By Technology, Air-to-Ground Segment to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026Global market for Air-to-Ground segment is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 9.2% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Air-to-Ground segment, accounting for 38.0% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 10.8% over the analysis period, to reach US$266 Million by the close of the analysis period. More

