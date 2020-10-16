Global In-Building Wireless Market (2020 To 2025) - 5G For Indoor Coverage Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Building Wireless Market by Component (Infrastructure [DAS and Small Cell] and Services), Business Model (Service Providers, Enterprises, and Neutral Host Operators), Venue, End User, and Region - Global...

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Building Wireless Market by Component (Infrastructure [DAS and Small Cell] and Services), Business Model (Service Providers, Enterprises, and Neutral Host Operators), Venue, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-building wireless market size is projected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2020 to USD 18.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Major factors such as the need for unique and defined network quality and public safety requirements in buildings are expected to drive the global in-building wireless market. However, the initial cost of network infrastructure deployment may act as a challenge for the market.

Small cell segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Wireless service providers deploy small cells to provide seamless connectivity to end-users in a remote region, as small cells can reuse the wireless frequency available from the existing spectrum, thereby increasing the spectrum efficiency and data transfer capacity. Small cells help the end-user to increase network coverage inside the building area. Small cell networks are the latest emerging technology that is used by telecom network operators to enhance the network coverage and capacity by filling up the network gaps between the existing macrocells.

Training, support, and maintenance services to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Training, support, and maintenance services play an important role in the deployment of an in-building wireless network. These services are designed to optimize the performance and maximize the uptime in the operator's network. Support services are designed to provide critical support in network failure, issues related to coverage, capacity, and bandwidth of the network. Maintenance services include regularly updating the system, monitoring the performance of the network form time-to-time, and ensuring security checks on the network. This enables enterprises to save their cost on network downtime or failure. Training services help businesses to educate their workforce on new technologies

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the In-building wireless market in 2020

The APAC is an emerging region in the in-building wireless market. China, Japan, and Australia are the major countries contributing to the growth in APAC. APAC also constitutes major economies, such as Singapore, South Korea, and India. Japan, China, and Australia as essential for the growth of the in-building wireless market in this region. Japan and China are the largest manufacturing economies that produce automobiles, IT products, and electronic products. The manufacturing paradigm has changed considerably with industry seeking advanced technologies such as robotics and big data analytics becoming popular among them.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the In-Building Wireless Market4.2 Market in North America, by Venue and Business Model4.3 Market in Europe, by Venue and Business Model4.4 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Venue and Business Model 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Network Coverage and Capacity5.2.1.2 Construction of Buildings Focused on Modern and Sustainable Concepts5.2.1.3 Trend Shift Toward Smart and Intelligent Buildings5.2.1.4 Business Assurance for Mission-Critical Applications5.2.1.5 Lack of Investment from Carriers in Large Venues5.2.1.6 Public Safety Requirements in Buildings5.2.1.7 Rapid Technological Advancements5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Privacy and Security Concerns5.2.2.2 Proving Economic Backhaul Connectivity Across Small and Medium Buildings5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Availability of Unlicensed Spectrum-Cbrs and Multefire Bands5.2.3.2 5G for Indoor Coverage5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Rising Deployments of Private Networks5.3 Regulatory Implications5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Ecosystem5.6 Use Cases5.7 Technology Analysis5.8 Patent Analysis5.9 Average Selling Price5.10 COVID-19 Outlook for the In-Building Wireless Market 6 In-Building Wireless Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Infrastructure6.2.1 Distributed Antenna System6.2.1.1 Head End Units6.2.1.2 Remote Units6.2.1.3 Repeaters6.2.1.4 Antennas6.2.2 Small Cells6.2.2.1 Femtocells6.2.2.2 Picocells6.2.2.3 Microcells6.3 Services6.3.1 Network Design6.3.2 Integration and Deployment6.3.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance 7 In-Building Wireless Market, by Business Model7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Business Model: Market Drivers7.1.2 Business Model: COVID-19 Impact7.2 Service Providers7.3 Enterprises7.4 Neutral Host Operators 8 In-Building Wireless Market, by Venue8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Venues: Market Drivers8.1.2 Venues: COVID-19 Impact8.2 Large Venues8.3 Medium Venues8.4 Small Venues 9 In-Building Wireless Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.1.1 End-user: Market Drivers9.1.2 End-user: COVID-19 Impact9.2 Government9.3 Transportation and Logistics9.4 Hospitality9.5 Manufacturing9.6 Retail9.7 Education9.8 Healthcare9.9 Other End-users 10 In-Building Wireless Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 Middle East and Africa10.6 Latin America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis11.4.1 Introduction11.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 202011.6 Company Evaluation Matrix11.6.1 Star11.6.2 Emerging Leader11.6.3 Pervasive11.6.4 Participant11.6.5 Product Footprint Analysis of Key Vendors11.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202011.7.1 Progressive Companies11.7.2 Responsive Companies11.7.3 Dynamic Companies11.7.4 Starting Blocks 12 Company Profiles12.1 Introduction12.2 Axell Wireless12.3 Commscope12.4 Comba Telecom12.5 Corning12.6 Ericsson12.7 Huawei12.8 Nokia12.9 Samsung12.10 ZTE12.11 Solid12.12 Dali Wireless12.13 Zinwave12.14 Adrf12.15 IP.Access12.16 Airspan12.17 Contela12.18 Fujitsu12.19 NEC12.20 Bti Wireless12.21 Bird12.22 Accelleran12.23 Baicells Technologies12.24 Qucell12.25 Casa Systems12.26 Commagility12.27 Galtronics12.28 G-Wave Solutions12.29 Huber+Suhner12.30 JMA Wireless12.31 Microlab12.32 Nextivity12.33 Sarcomm12.34 Pctel12.35 Whoop Wireless12.36 Westell Technologies12.37 Key Ecosystem Vendors12.37.1 American Tower12.37.2 Anixter12.37.3 At&T12.37.4 Betacom12.37.5 Boingo Wireless12.37.6 Connectivity Wireless12.37.7 Crown Castle12.37.8 Extenet Systems12.37.9 T-Mobile12.37.10 Verizon12.38 List of System Integrators/Distributors/Value Added Distributors 13 Appendix

