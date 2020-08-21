Global Immunohistochemistry Market (2020 To 2025) - Increasing Demand For Personalized Medicine Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market by Product (Antibodies, Reagents (Chromogenic Substrates), Kits), Application (Diagnostics (Cancer, Infectious), Research, Forensic), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to reach USD 2,671.9 million by 2025 from USD 1,942.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in IHC are set to drive the IHC market. The increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in IHC, and the availability of reimbursement for IHC tests are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high degree of consolidation is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period By antibodies type, the primary antibodies accounted for the fasted growing antibody segment of the IHC market The antibodies segment includes primary antibodies and secondary antibodies. The primary antibodies segment accounted for the fastest-growing IHC antibody market. Factors such as improved approval rate for therapeutic antibodies by regulatory authorities, increasing adoption of targeted immunotherapy and increased R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Also, the mandatory use of primary antibodies in IHC protocols and their extensive application in diverse diagnostic and research areas have resulted in continuous demand for these antibodies. By equipment type, the slide-staining systems segment accounted for the largest share of the IHC equipment market Based on equipment type, the IHC equipment segment is further divided into slide-staining systems, tissue processing systems, slide scanners, and other equipment (automated cover slippers, microtomes, paraffin dispensers, tissue microarrays, and slide labelers). The slide-staining systems accounted for the largest share of the IHC market, by the equipment. Development of high-throughput staining systems is one of the major factor driving market growth. Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the IHC market. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the large population in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan; rising prevalence of chronic diseases; rising demand for quality medical care; and the increasing healthcare spending are expected to boost the IHC market in the Asia Pacific. North America: the largest share of the IHC market North America accounted for the largest share of the IHC market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the IHC market in the US, rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases, and the increasing adoption of companion diagnostic assay kits.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Immunohistochemistry Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Immunohistochemistry Market Share, by End-user and Country (2019)4.3 Immunohistochemistry Antibodies Market, by Type 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Ihc5.2.1.3 Availability of Reimbursements for Ihc Tests5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Degree of Consolidation5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals5.2.4.2 Product Failures and Recalls5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Immunohistochemistry Market 6 Immunohistochemistry Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Antibodies6.2.1 Primary Antibodies6.2.1.1 Wide Applications in Diagnostics and Research to Support the Demand for Primary Antibodies6.2.2 Secondary Antibodies6.2.2.1 Signal Amplification Through Conjugation and Comparatively Easy Manufacturing to Drive the Market for Secondary Antibodies6.3 Reagents6.3.1 Histological Stains6.3.1.1 Developments in Tumor Detection and Cancer Disease Progression Studies to Propel Market Growth6.3.2 Blocking Sera and Reagents6.3.2.1 Blocking Sera and Reagents Prevent the Nonspecific Binding Activity of Antibodies6.3.3 Chromogenic Substrates6.3.3.1 Chromogenic Substrates Segment to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period6.3.4 Fixation Reagents6.3.4.1 North America is the Largest Market for Fixation Reagents6.3.5 Organic Solvents6.3.5.1 Organic Solvents Prevent Physical Damage in Specimens and Improve Clarity while Visualizing Tissue Samples6.3.6 Diluents6.3.6.1 Diluents Are Used in the Preparation of Antibody Solutions6.3.7 Proteolytic Enzymes6.3.7.1 Proteolytic Enzymes Improve the Accessibility of Target Antibodies6.3.8 Other Reagents6.3.8.1 Other Reagents Include Antigen Retrieval Solutions, Stabilizers, Controls, and Mounting Solutions.6.4 Equipment6.4.1 Slide-Staining Systems6.4.1.1 Development of High-Throughput Staining Systems to Drive Market Growth6.4.2 Tissue Processing Systems6.4.2.1 Technological Advancements and Need for Automation Due to Shortage of Staff to Drive Market Growth6.4.3 Slide Scanners6.4.3.1 Development of Advanced Multiplexed Ihc Scanners to Drive Market Growth6.4.4 Other Equipment6.5 Kits6.5.1 Human Immunohistochemistry Kits6.5.1.1 Increasing Focus on Cancer Research to Fuel Market Growth6.5.2 Animal Immunohistochemistry Kits6.5.2.1 Increasing Preclinical Drug Testing to Drive Market Growth 7 Immunohistochemistry Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Diagnostic Applications7.2.1 Cancer7.2.1.1 Growing Use of Ihc Tests for Cancer Diagnostics to Fuel the Market Growth7.2.2 Infectious Diseases7.2.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Rising Awareness of Early Diagnosis to Propel Market Growth7.2.3 Nephrological Diseases7.2.3.1 Wide Application of Ihc in Transplant Rejection is Expected to Support Market Growth7.2.4 Autoimmune Diseases7.2.4.1 Availability of Numerous Primary Antibodies and Rapid Processing of Results Make Ihc a Favorable Diagnostic Approach7.2.5 Neurological Diseases7.2.5.1 Increasing Global Burden of Neurological Diseases to Propel Market Growth7.2.6 Other Diseases7.3 Research Applications7.3.1 Drug Development & Testing7.3.1.1 Quantitative Image Analysis Makes Ihc Techniques Ideal for Drug Testing7.3.2 Other Research Applications7.4 Forensic Applications 8 Immunohistochemistry Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories8.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer and Infectious Diseases to Increase Testing Volume in Clinical Laboratories8.3 Academic & Research Institutes8.3.1 Increasing Use of Ihc Tests for Drug Development and Disease Diagnosis to Support Market Growth8.4 Other End-users 9 Immunohistochemistry Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.1.1 US is the Largest Country-Level Market for Immunohistochemistry9.2.2 Canada9.2.2.1 Increasing Cancer Cases in Canada to Support Market Growth9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Germany to Dominate the European Ihc Market9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Increasing Use of Ihc in Cancer Diagnosis and Research to Drive Market Growth9.3.3 UK9.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Cancer Research Studies to Support Market Growth9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 High Incidence of Cancer to Support Market Growth in Italy9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine Will Drive the Demand for Ihc Tests to Find Potential Biomarkers9.3.6 Rest of Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.4.1 Japan9.4.1.1 Japan to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Immunohistochemistry Market9.4.2 China9.4.2.1 China to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period9.4.3 India9.4.3.1 India is a Key Destination for High-End Pathology and Diagnostic Services9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific9.5 Rest of the World9.5.1 Latin America9.5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer in Latin America is Driving Market Growth9.5.2 Middle East and Africa9.5.2.1 Government Initiatives Focused on Boosting Healthcare Infrastructure Development to Drive Market Growth 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Introduction10.2 Market Ranking Analysis10.3 Market Evaluation Framework10.4 Competitive Scenario10.4.1 Key Product Launches10.4.2 Key Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements10.4.3 Key Expansions10.4.4 Key Acquisitions 11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles11.1 Overview11.2 Global Immunohistochemistry Market: Company Evaluation Matrix11.2.1 Stars11.2.2 Emerging Leaders11.2.3 Pervasive11.2.4 Emerging Companies11.3 Company Profiles11.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG11.3.2 Danaher Corporation11.3.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc.11.3.4 Merck Kgaa11.3.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.11.3.6 Phc Holdings Corporation11.3.7 Bio-Techne Corporation11.3.8 Abcam plc11.3.9 Becton, Dickinson and Company 11.3.10 PerkinElmer 11.3.11 Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. 11.3.12 Bio Sb, Inc. 11.3.13 Miltenyi Biotec 11.3.14 Candor Bioscience GmbH 11.3.15 Sakura Finetek Japan Co. Ltd. 11.3.16 Eaglebio 11.3.17 Biocare Medical, LLC 11.3.18 Elabscience, Inc. 11.3.19 Biogenex 11.3.20 Diagnostic Biosystems 12 Appendix

