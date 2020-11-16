Global Immunofluorescence Assays Market Report 2020-2027: Market Overview, Focus On Select Players, Market Trends & Drivers

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunofluorescence Assays - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immunofluorescence Assays estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $481 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGRThe Immunofluorescence Assays market in the U. S. is estimated at US$481 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$390.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Antibodies Segment to Record 3.8% CAGRIn the global Antibodies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$149 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$193.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$252.7 Million by the year 2027. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Abcam PLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

INOVA Diagnostics, Inc.

Medipan GmbH

MilliporeSigma

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vector Laboratories, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Immunofluorescence Assay Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2020 to 2027

Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Disease: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share Breakdown by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Immunofluorescence Assays Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1a5bpf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-immunofluorescence-assays-market-report-2020-2027-market-overview-focus-on-select-players-market-trends--drivers-301173617.html

SOURCE Research and Markets