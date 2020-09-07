Global Immunoassay Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immunoassay Systems estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Enzyme Immunoassay, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442592/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR The Immunoassay Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Rapid Tests Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR In the global Rapid Tests segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 218-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Tosoh Bioscience Inc.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Bespoke Solutions Energize Market Growth Multiplex Immunoassays Accelerate Overall Market Expansion ELISA - Preferred Immunoassay Test in Research and Diagnostic Applications Automation of ELISA - Enabling its Sustenance Growing Popularity of Multiplexing Deters ELISA Market Commoditization: A Key Issue Facing ELISA Product Manufacturers Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Prominence Waning Demand for Radioimmunoassay Systems Immunoassays Solidify their Role in Biomarker Detection SERS - An Attractive Readout Strategy Automated Immunoassay Systems - In Line with Automation Trend Point-of-Care (POC) and Digital immunoassay (DIA) Systems Make Substantial Gains Miniaturization Aids Roll Out of Sophisticated POC and DIA Systems Ultra-Sensitive Platforms Set to Proliferate the Market Infectious Disease Diagnosis - Primary Application Area Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases - An Opportunity Indicator Growing Significance in Cancer Care Sustained Opportunities in Endocrine Testing Procedures Diabetes Testing Prenatal Testing Vital Role in Blood Processing Applications Blood Grouping and Typing Food Sciences and Quality Control Offer Robust Growth Verticals Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in New & Niche Application Verticals: A Review Environmental Testing Drugs of Abuse Testing (DAT) Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Immune Diseases Expanding Use Case in Biomedical Research Processes Amplifies Demand Consolidation of Hospitals and Labs Triggers Robust Growth Opportunities Rising Medical Needs of Aging Population - A Market Driver 