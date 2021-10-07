Global Immunoassay Markets, Strategies And Trends Report 2021-2025: Can Immunoassay Cash In On The Pandemic Gold Rush?

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoassay Markets Strategies and Trends 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The workhorse of the diagnostic industry is finding new legs.

The pandemic has created a new demand for rapid easily available diagnostics. Immunoassay is stepping up. Advances in genetic knowledge are creating new markets for immunoassay.

Rapid diagnostics, point of care, biomarkers and consumer markets are all areas of expansion while traditional immunoassay maintains a strong position in the growing market for clinical diagnostics.

The report profiles 44 companies, large and small, working in this area.

Immunoassay Recent Developments

COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing

Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021

PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook

Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing

Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza

Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition

and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition New test diagnoses Lyme disease within 15 minutes

Multiplexed Immunoassay System Differentiates Malaria Species

ERBA Mannheim Unveils Next-Generation Nexus unit

Uman Diagnostics And Bio-Techne Announce Agreement For Neurofilament Light Assay

Software reduces variability in ELISA biomarker tests

Arrayit Corporation Allergy Testing Network Doubles

Expedeon Signs License Deal With Cell Guidance Systems for Biotin Tech

Efficacy Investigated for Electrochemiluminescence Immunoassay

Immunoassay - Markets and Discussion

Instruments - Genetics changes the picture

RIA - A Technology Shows its Age

Immunoassay vs. PCR vs. Sequencing - A See Saw Battle

The Smart Shrinking Instrument - Serious Implications

Research Funding and Capital Expense - Instrument Pooling

Multiplex vs. POC - A Tradeoff Analysis

Reagents and Kits - Genetics changes the picture

Bigger Test Menus a Boon for Kit Market

Physician Office Labs - A New Frontier

Rapid and POCT to Threaten Instrument Markets

OTC and DTC - Huge Market Potential

Economies of Scale. Going Away?

Lower Barriers to Entry for Instruments/Analyzers

Miniturization and Technology Drive Acquisition

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Diagnostic Factors

Changing Technologies Spur Early Instrument Retirement.

Consumer Channels Open Wider

Immunity Technology Comes of Age

Factors Limiting Growth

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Threat from PCR Based Instruments

Lower Barriers to Entry

Wellness has a downside

Immunoassay Instrumentation

Instrumentation Tenacity

Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure.

Immunoassay - CRISPR Diagnostics

Profiles of Key Companies

Abbott Diagnostics

Abcam

Arlington Scientific

Arrayit Corporation

Awareness Technology

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocartis

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

BioTek Instruments

Boditech Med, Inc

Boster Biological Technology

Diamedix (Erba Diagnostics)

Diasorin S.p.A

Dynex Technologies

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

Eurofins Scientific

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Grifols

Hycor Biomedical

Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)

Immunodiagnostik AG

Inova Diagnostics

JR Biomedical

Luminex Corp

Maxim Biomedical

Meso Scale Discovery

Millipore Sigma

Mindray

Molecular Devices

MP Biomedical

MyCartis

Operon

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Qiagen Gmbh

Quidel

R&D Systems

Randox Toxicology

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Serametrix

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

TOSOH Bioscience

