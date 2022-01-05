Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Indication, Product, Technology, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immuno Oncology Assays Market Research Report by Indication, Product, Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market size was estimated at USD 4,125.32 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,733.10 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.07% reaching USD 9,577.67 million by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Immuno Oncology Assays Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, BioAgilytix Labs, LLC, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Creative Biolabs, Inc., ElsaLys Biotech SA, Eurofins DiscoverX Products, LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Foundation Medicine, Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, Nanostring Technologies, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, Sartorius AG, The General Electric Company, The Smithers Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Twist Bioscience Corporation. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary3.1. Introduction 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Growing incidences of cancer5.2.2. Adoption of targeted therapy over other treatment options5.2.3. Development of bioinformatic tools enhancing the drug development process5.2.4. Rise in healthcare expenditure and healthcare insurance5.2.5. Technological advancement and R&D for the treatment of cancer5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Unfavorable regulatory and reimbursement scenario5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Clinical trials to cure different cancers in immunotherapy5.4.2. Companion diagnostics have the potential to improve immunotherapy efficacy and ensure greater safety5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Cancer limiting the immune response 6. Immuno Oncology Assays Market, by Indication6.1. Introduction6.2. Bladder Cancer6.3. Colorectal Cancer6.4. Lung Cancer6.5. Melanoma 7. Immuno Oncology Assays Market, by Product7.1. Introduction7.2. Consumables7.3. Software 8. Immuno Oncology Assays Market, by Technology8.1. Introduction8.2. Flow Cytometry8.3. Immunoassay8.4. Ngs8.5. PCR 9. Immuno Oncology Assays Market, by Application9.1. Introduction9.2. Clinical Diagnostics9.3. Research 10. Americas Immuno Oncology Assays Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Immuno Oncology Assays Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Taiwan11.12. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Immuno Oncology Assays Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.14.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.14.3. BioAgilytix Labs, LLC14.4. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.14.5. Creative Biolabs, Inc.14.6. ElsaLys Biotech SA14.7. Eurofins DiscoverX Products, LLC14.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG14.9. Foundation Medicine, Inc.14.10. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.14.11. Illumina, Inc.14.12. Merck KGaA14.13. Nanostring Technologies, Inc.14.14. NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.14.15. PerkinElmer, Inc.14.16. QIAGEN GmbH14.17. Sartorius AG14.18. The General Electric Company14.19. The Smithers Group Inc.14.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.14.21. Twist Bioscience Corporation 15. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxw48

