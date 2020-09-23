Global Immigration Leader Fragomen Enriches Technology Offerings Through Acquisition Of SimpleCitizen

Acquisition enables Fragomen to integrate revolutionary workflow management capabilities; SimpleCitizen to become centerpiece of newly formed Fragomen Technologies Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to augment its client-facing technology offerings, leading global immigration firm, Fragomen, announced today it has acquired SimpleCitizen, a dynamic provider of immigration technology solutions. The acquisition of SimpleCitizen will be the cornerstone within the newly created Fragomen Technologies Inc., a Fragomen subsidiary focused on the nexus of law and technology.

Among the many benefits to clients will be an enhanced workflow software offering, which provides a superior technology-based user experience, moving cases seamlessly through the entire immigration process using artificial intelligence. It will also enable Fragomen to collect and store information in a more efficient manner, bolster its on-demand reporting and significantly decrease the time it takes to put cases together. Additionally, Fragomen will have enhanced capabilities to segment data, as needed, for storage in the EU.

"Fragomen leads the way in the digitization of the immigration journey," said Fragomen Chairman Austin T. Fragomen, Jr. "We are always seeking new opportunities to integrate advanced user-friendly technology into our system to help simplify the immigration process. Importantly, this acquisition of SimpleCitizen underscores our unwavering commitment to our clients who rely on us every day."

Founded in 2015, and a graduate of the famed Y Combinator Program, Salt Lake City-based SimpleCitizen, began by focusing on individual clients involved in U.S. immigration processes, with a simplified, technology-based user experience that is intuitive and easy to follow. As the company's direct-to-consumer visa and immigration solutions gained traction, they caught the attention of global companies seeking its ease-of-use for employer-sponsored visas for companies around the globe.

"This partnership unlocks synergies that will enable both organizations to build on each other's strengths," said Sam Stoddard, SimpleCitizen co-founder and CEO. "We transform manual, inefficient processes into straightforward, automated workflow. It's an outstanding fit for Fragomen's unmatched immigration expertise."

Stoddard and his team will continue to manage the technology company, ensuring they sustain the speed and agility that enabled SimpleCitizen to achieve its success to-date and meet - and exceed - market demands.

The integration of SimpleCitizen is expected to begin immediately and phase in over time. SimpleCitizen will adapt the core platform to scale and align with the firm's services, ultimately covering all countries and immigration case types.

About FragomenFragomen, a global immigration firm and member of the Am Law 100 and Am Law Global 100, is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. The firm has more than 4,100 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 50 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

The firm supports all aspects of global immigration, including immigration program management strategic planning, quality management, compliance, government relations, case processing and program reporting. These capabilities allow Fragomen to represent a broad range of companies and organizations of all sizes as well as individuals, working in partnership with clients to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fragomen.com.

About SimpleCitizenFounded in 2015, SimpleCitizen is an immigration and mobility solution that makes moving employees around the world easy. SimpleCitizen's technology automates the immigration process, where appropriate, and centers on employee experience and corporate analytics. The company is also a 2016 graduate of the famed Y Combinator Silicon Valley incubator program.

