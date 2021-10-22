Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Report 2021-2028 Featuring Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Siemens, Analogic, GE Healthcare, Varian Medical Systems, Brainlab, Olympus, & Stryker

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Endoscopes, MRI), by Application (Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery), by End-use (Hospitals, ASCs), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global image-guided therapy systems market size is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing geriatric population base and increasing cases of chronic diseases are expected to boost the market growth. Other factors propelling the market growth include a rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements in image-guided therapy systems. Various initiatives undertaken in the area of cancer radiotherapy are also driving the market.New product launches by major companies are also having a positive impact on market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Olympus Corporation launched ENDO-AID, an AI platform and endoscopy application with computer-aided detection for gastrointestinal applications.

The AI platform with an endoscopy system-EVIS X1 enables real-time display. The growing adoption of such advanced systems is expected to drive the market. The increasing number of initiatives undertaken by public and private firms in the area of cancer radiotherapy is also estimated to have a positive impact on market growth.Many academic institutions are also investing in cancer radiotherapy projects for increasing the effectiveness of treatment therapies. This is also likely to contribute to market expansion.

The development of the Image-guided Therapy Program by the Brigham and Women's Hospital aimed at advancing imaging and therapeutic technologies for developing minimally invasive surgical and interventional techniques is an example of one such initiative. Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Report Highlights

North America accounted for the largest share in 2020 owing to the rising geriatric population and high per capita expenditure

accounted for the largest share in 2020 owing to the rising geriatric population and high per capita expenditure By product, the endoscopes segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to technological advancements, a high volume of endoscope-guided surgeries, and the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries

By application, cardiac surgery emerged as the largest application segment in 2020 owing to factors, such as rising incidence of target diseases, increasing preference for minimally invasive cardiac surgeries, and R&D initiatives aimed at developing real-time cardiac intervention systems

By end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 as the hospital settings are equipped with technologically advanced devices

The ambulatory surgery centers segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Rise in geriatric population and an increase in the burden of chronic diseases

Increase in number of initiatives for cancer radiotherapy

Technological advancements

Increase in preference for minimally invasive surgeries

Market restraint analysis

High price of image-guided therapy systems

Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL analysis

Companies Mentioned

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc.

Siemens Healthineers

Analogic Corporation

GE Healthcare

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Brainlab AG

Olympus Corporation

Stryker

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qsqx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-image-guided-therapy-systems-market-report-2021-2028-featuring-koninklijke-philips-medtronic-siemens-analogic-ge-healthcare-varian-medical-systems-brainlab-olympus--stryker-301406639.html

SOURCE Research and Markets