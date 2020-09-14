Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Image Guided Surgery Devices estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Computed Tomography Scanners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasound Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960989/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR The Image Guided Surgery Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$832.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR In the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$322.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$445.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$539 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 248-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Analogic Corporation

BrainLab AG

GE Healthcare

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Corporation

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960989/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Image Guided Surgery Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. 