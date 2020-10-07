Global IIoT Markets Report 2020-2025: Lucrative Opportunities For A Centralized Cloud As A Service Model And Edge Computing Cloud Solutions

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IIoT Market: Technologies, Solutions & Services 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A great majority of industrial companies are currently using IoT solutions for internal business benefits. Future Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions will focus on strategic differentiation including connected products, greatly improving the supplier-customer relationship.This research evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2020 to 2025.Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions are poised to transform many industry verticals including healthcare, retail, automotive, and transport. For many industries, IIoT will significantly improve reliability, production, and customer satisfaction. While, IIoT will initially improve existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, the ultimate goal will be to realize entirely new, and dramatically improved products and services. Successful companies will be those that understand how and where IoT technologies and solutions will drive opportunities for operational improvements, new and enhanced products and services, as well as completely new business models.IIoT will significantly improve reliability, production, and customer satisfaction. Initially focusing on improving existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, IIoT will rely upon as well as integrate with certain key technologies, devices, software, and applications. IIoT involves a substantial breadth and depth of technologies, many of which require careful integration and orchestration. Leading managed service providers are looking beyond core Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications towards more advanced services that involve IoT platform and device mediation, data management, and application coordination.M2M messaging itself is evolving to a flatter hierarchical structure with edge computing networks, which will require managed privacy and security services to ensure data integrity and asset protection. M2M communications for IIoT will become increasingly necessary for enterprise and industrial organizations that wish to fully leverage IoT technologies. Data analytics solutions provide the means to process vast amounts of machine-generated, unstructured data captured by M2M systems. As IIoT progresses, there will be an increasingly large amount of unstructured machine data. The growing amount of machine generated industrial data will drive substantial opportunities for AI support of unstructured data analytics solutions.One clear area of improvement for industrial businesses will be teleoperation and tele-robotics as various industries will leverage the ability to control real machines/equipment by virtual objects through master controlling interfaces. The researcher sees teleoperation being transformed by digital twin technologies, which refers to the mapping of the physical world to the digital world in which IoT Platforms and Software are leveraged to create a digital representation of physical objects or assets. The digital twin of a physical object can provide data about the asset such as its physical state and disposition.The use of 5G for IIoT networks will be of great importance to certain industry verticals such as agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing. The combination of robotics, teleoperation, and cloud technologies is poised to transform enterprise operations, industrial processes, and consumer services across many industrial related industry verticals. All of these industrial sectors will also require efficient and effective computing systems. There is a substantial opportunity for both a centralized cloud as a service model for software, platforms, and infrastructure as well as edge computing cloud solutions for industry. The combination of robotics, teleoperation, and cloud technologies is poised to transform industrial processes across many industry verticals.The industrial sector is rapidly integrating IIoT solutions with many of the aforementioned technologies. This convergence will have a profound effect on industrial processes as well as create opportunities for product and service transformation. In some cases, entirely new business models will result from integration with broadband wireless and cloud technologies as the as a service model transforms many existing products into services. In addition, IIoT solutions are evolving from transparency into operations to proactive maintenance and correction.Looking beyond command and control of machinery and processes, IoT data itself will become extremely valuable as an agent of change for product development as well as identification of supply gaps and realization of unmet demands. Direct purchase of this report includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary 2 Overview2.1 The Industrial Internet of Things Market Opportunity2.1.1 People, Processes, and Technology2.1.2 IIoT and People2.1.3 IIoT and Processes2.1.4 IIoT and Technologies2.2 Critical Focal Areas for IIoT Execution2.3 IIoT Application Areas2.3.1 Process Optimization2.3.2 Enhance, Integrate and Scale existing Corporate IT Systems2.3.3 Leverage Potential of Existing Infrastructure2.4 Forming a Foundation for IIoT2.4.1 Industrial Internet Consortium2.4.2 Industry Leading Companies set the Pace2.4.3 Industry Test Beds for IIoT2.4.4 Industrial Internet Reference Architecture2.5 Evaluating the Future Potential of IIoT2.5.1 Cyber-security is a Critical Concern with IIoT2.5.1.1 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics2.5.1.2 IIoT and Fifth Generation (5G) Wireless2.5.1.3 IIoT and Edge Computing2.5.2 IIoT is Facilitating a Drive in Industrial Automation2.5.3 Early IIoT Deployments to Benefit Existing Industries2.5.4 IIoT will work in Collaboration to achieve Success2.5.5 IIoT and the Fourth Industry Revolution2.5.6 IIoT to Facilitate Transition to Smart Factories2.5.7 Connected Factory: New Roles for Suppliers and Customers2.5.8 IIoT and Product Transformation to an as a Service Economy2.5.9 Intelligent Manufacturing: From Smart Factories to Smarter Factories 3 IIoT Technologies3.1 Hardware Technologies3.1.1 Hardware Development Platforms3.1.2 Smart Sensors3.2 Software Technologies3.2.1 Connectivity Platforms3.2.2 Data Storage Platforms3.2.3 Data Analytics and Visualization Platforms3.2.4 IoT Protocols3.3 IIoT and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)3.3.1 Role and Importance with IIoT3.3.2 MES and Cyber-Physical Systems3.3.3 MES in the Cloud and other Convergence3.3.4 Future of IIoT Enabled MES3.4 Edge Computing3.4.1 Introduction to Edge Computing3.4.2 Mobile Edge Computing (Multi-access Edge Computing)3.4.3 Fog Computing (Non-Cellular Edge Computing)3.4.4 Edge Computing in Industrial Networks and Systems3.5 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics3.5.1 Teleoperation3.5.2 Tele-robotics3.5.3 Cloud Robotics3.6 Digital Twin Technologies and Solutions3.6.1 Digital Twinning3.6.2 Digital Twin Solution Drivers3.6.3 Digital Twin Solution Use Cases3.7 Network Technologies in IIoT3.7.1 Wireless Local Area Network3.7.2 Wireless Personal Area Network3.7.3 Wireless Wide Area Networks3.7.4 Wireless Sensor Networks 4 IIoT in Industry Verticals4.1 Automotive and Transportation4.2 Cargo and Logistics4.3 Healthcare4.4 Manufacturing4.5 Oil and Gas4.6 Utilities 5 IIoT Company Analysis5.1 ABB5.2 Accenture5.3 AGT International5.4 ARM Holdings5.5 ATOS5.6 B+B SmartWorx5.7 Bosch5.8 C3, Inc.5.9 Cisco System Inc.5.10 Digi International5.11 Echelon Corporation5.12 Elecsys Corporation5.13 General Electric5.14 Hitachi5.15 IBM5.16 Oracle5.17 PTC5.18 Real Time Innovation5.19 Rockwell Automation5.20 SAP5.21 Sensata Technologies5.22 Siemens5.23 Wind River5.24 Worldsensing5.25 Wovyn LLC 6 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-20256.1 IIoT Market by Region 2020-20256.2 IIoT Global Market by Products Offered 2020-20256.2.1 IIoT Market for Hardware in 2020-20256.2.2 IIoT Market for Software in 2020-20256.2.3 IIoT Market for Services 2020-20256.3 IIoT Global Market by Industry Vertical 2020-20256.3.1 IIoT Deployments in Manufacturing Sector 2020-20256.3.2 Healthcare Market for IIoT 2020-20256.3.3 Automotive Industry Market for IIoT 2020-20256.3.4 Retail industry Market for IIoT 2020-20256.3.5 Oil and Gas Industry Market for IIoT 2020-20256.3.6 Market for IIoT by Cargo and Logistic Sector 2020-20256.3.7 IIoT business in Utilities Sector 2020-20256.3.8 IIoT business in Hospitality Sector 2020-2025 7 Future of IIoT Technologies, Solutions, and Deployment7.1 IIoT Deployment and Support7.1.1 Carrier Supported IIoT Networks7.1.2 IIoT and Private Wireless Networks7.2 Evolution of IIoT Economic Value7.2.1 Internal Company Benefits7.2.2 Customer Oriented Benefits7.2.3 IIoT Data Becomes the Product7.3 IIoT and Technology Convergence7.4 IIoT Data as a Service7.4.1 DaaS Market for Business Data (Enterprise and Industrial)7.5 DaaS Market by Source: Machine and Non-Machine Data7.6 DaaS Market by Data Collection: IoT and Non-IoT Data

