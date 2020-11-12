Global IGBT And Super Junction MOSFET Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.2% over the period 2020-2027. Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Super junction MOSFET segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960987/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR The IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Semikron, Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960987/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Super junction MOSFET by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Super junction MOSFET by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Rail Traction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Rail Traction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Motor Drives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Motor Drives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Converters, Adapters and Chargers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Converters, Adapters and Chargers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Lighting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 CANADA Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 JAPAN Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 CHINA Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 FRANCE Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 GERMANY Table 53: Germany Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 54: Germany 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 56: Germany 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 ITALY Table 57: Italy Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 58: Italy 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 59: Italy Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 60: Italy 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 61: UK Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 62: UK 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 63: UK Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 64: UK 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 65: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 66: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 67: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 68: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 69: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 70: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 71: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 72: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 73: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 74: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) and Super junction MOSFET for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 75: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 76: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Wind Turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter, Rail Traction, Consumer Applications, Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV), Motor Drives, Industrial Applications, Converters, Adapters and Chargers, Lighting and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 31Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960987/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-igbt-and-super-junction-mosfet-industry-301171823.html

SOURCE Reportlinker