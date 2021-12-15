Global IDs Named In The 2021 Gartner® Market Guide For Data And Analytics Governance Platforms

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IDs was recognized as one of the data and analytic governance platform providers in the Gartner Market Guide for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms.[1]

"Global IDs continues to evolve our capabilities so we can stay ahead of the governance needs of our existing and future customers. Our continuous development of core capabilities built in one integrated platform differentiates us in the marketplace to deliver a seamless solution for governance that works at scale across multiple types of data sources. We are honored to be named in this 2021 Gartner Market Guide", said Lisa DiGiorgio, SVP, Client and Channel Engagement at Global IDs.

According to Gartner, "Through 2025, 80% of organizations seeking to scale digital business will fail because they do not take a modern approach to data and analytics governance". The picture from this Market Guide report depicts potential representation of components and scope for a data and analytics governance platform.

Global IDs' capability to automate metadata augmentation at scale, organize data assets and apply policy rules to highlight and monitor for quality exceptions and non-compliance, enables an organization to govern their data and analytics environments with efficiency. The volume, velocity and variety of incoming and outgoing data cannot be managed without an automated approach to organizing with a level of business context and relevance. Global IDs machine learning approach to connecting business concepts to physical data is key to establishing the context within your data catalog.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Global IDs, Inc.

Global IDs is an innovative software company delivering purpose-built solutions for data-centric organizations. Global IDs is committed to helping organizations of any size solve business problems with core metadata management techniques in an automated and scalable approach. You can learn more at www.globalids.com.

