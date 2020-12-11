Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market 2020-2026: Drawback Of Bundled Solutions Is Hampering The Growth Of The Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market is expected to reach $31.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2019 to 2026. Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is a single system framework that includes storage, computing, and network resources that help companies to easily deploy and manage with a single user interface. A hyper-converged system allows integrated technologies to be managed as a single system through a common toolset.Factors such as rising data protection and disaster recovery requirements and high adoption of HCI among organizations to reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) are driving the growth of the market. However, the drawback of bundled solutions is hampering the growth of the market. Based on the organization size, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of HCI for applications because of its advantages of scalability and cost-efficiency offered by the HCI solution helps in improving their overall business productivity.The key vendors mentioned are HPE, Maxta, Vmware, Supermicro, Dell EMC, Scale Computing, Pivot3, Nutanix, Startoscale, Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara, Lenovo, Huawei, Cisco Systems, HiveIO, Diamanti, NetApp, and DataCore. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers 3.2 Restraints 4 Market Environment4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Component5.1 Introduction 5.2 Hardware 5.3 Software 6 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Application6.1 Introduction 6.2 Virtualizing Critical Applications/vSphere 6.3 Server Virtualization 6.4 Remote Office/Branch Office 6.5 Data Protection 6.6 Data Center Consolidation 6.7 Cloud Computing 6.8 Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery 6.9 Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) 7 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Organization Size7.1 Introduction 7.2 Large enterprises 7.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) 8 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Hypervisor8.1 Introduction 8.2 Vmware (ESX/ESXI/Vsphere) 8.3 KVM 8.4 Hyper-V 9 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Enterprise9.1 Introduction 9.2 Media & Entertainment 9.3 IT and Telecom 9.4 Healthcare & Life Science 9.5 Government 9.6 Energy and Utilities 9.7 Industrial 9.8 E-commerce 9.9 Commercial 9.10 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) 9.11 Aerospace 9.12 Education 9.13 Manufacturing 10 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By End User10.1 Introduction 10.2 Cloud Providers 10.3 Enterprises 10.4 Colocation Providers 11 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction 11.2 North America 11.3 Europe 11.4 Asia Pacific 11.5 South America 11.6 Middle East & Africa 12 Strategic Benchmarking 13 Vendors Landscape13.1 HPE 13.2 Maxta 13.3 Vmware 13.4 Supermicro 13.5 Dell EMC 13.6 Scale Computing 13.7 Pivot3 13.8 Nutanix 13.9 Startoscale 13.10 Microsoft 13.11 Hitachi Vantara 13.12 Lenovo 13.13 Huawei 13.14 Cisco Systems 13.15 HiveIO 13.16 Diamanti 13.17 NetApp 13.18 DataCore For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgwzz

