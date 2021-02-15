Global Hydroponics Market Report 2021-2026 - Increased Demand For Cannabis Is Projected To Fuel The Demand For Hydroponics

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydroponics Market by Type (Aggregate Systems, Liquid Systems), Crop Type (Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers), Equipment (HVAC, LED Grow Lights, Irrigation Systems, Material Handling Equipment, Control Systems), Input Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hydroponic Systems Market is Estimated to be USD 9.5 Billion in 2020 and is Projected to Reach USD 17.9 Billion by 2026.

Hydroponics produce higher yields compared to traditional farming, allow the growth of a high density of plants in the same area, and have the ability to grow crops throughout the year. Smart greenhouses offer different types of covering materials such as glass or plastic roof, and frequently, glass or plastic walls. It is an emerging application with high-growth potential, which uses several technologies such as HVAC systems, LED grow lights, communication technology, irrigation systems, material handling, valves & pumps, and control systems. LED grow lights and HVAC are the major shareholders in the smart greenhouse market. The increasing population and demand for food in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific boost the growth of the smart greenhouse market. The requirement for fresh food in the Middle East creates an opportunity for urban farming in the region. The increasing trend of rooftop farming and the rising population are two major drivers for the market.

By type, the liquid subtype is projected to account for the largest market share in the hydroponic systems market during the forecast period.

Liquid systems are, by their nature, closed systems; the plant roots are exposed to the nutrient solution, without any type of growing medium, and the solution is recirculated and reused. Thus these systems are most preferred in the developed countries for crop production and have huge growth potential in the future. Moreover, systems such as DWC and NFT have been studied for application in hybrid farming, combining aquaculture with hydroponics.

By equipment, the LED Grow Lights subtype is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the hydroponic systems market during the forecast period.

The light spectrum emitted by LED lights has proven to be effective in stimulating plant growth and is witnessing increased demand from hydroponic growers. Plants such as tomatoes, lettuce, spinach, kale, strawberries, peppers, beets, and other vegetables can be grown with LED grow lights. The increasing adoption and demand for LED grow lights have resulted in the ban of older and inefficient halogen units in the European Union from September 2018. These factors are further projected to drive the demand for LED grow lights.

By input, the nutrients sub-segment is projected to dominate the hydroponic inputs market during the forecast period.

Nutrients are used in both aggregate, and liquid hydroponic systems. There are different types of nutrients required for the formulation of nutrient solution. Nitrogen and potassium are the two most primary nutrients required for the healthy growth of plants, of which nitrogen requirement is higher by plants. In addition, increasing the focus of growers toward the cultivation of crops drives the market growth for potassium-based nutrients in hydroponics.

By crop type, the vegetable sub-segment is projected to dominate the hydroponic crops market during the forecast period.

Vegetables that are grown using hydroponics are known to grow faster and stronger compared to traditional farming as the right nutrients are delivered directly to the plant's roots. The requirements for growing vegetables indoors in a hydroponic unit can be met with the help of grow lights, air ventilation, and recirculation systems, along with the right nutrients for the water. Hydroponically grown plants are known to retain their full nutritive value and are equal or in certain cases superior to conventionally-grown vegetables. There rising demand for fresh vegetables both in developed and developing nations drives the vegetable segment in hydroponics market.

Key Topics Covered:

Premium Insights

Increasing Adoption of Greenhouse Horticulture Supports the Growth of the Hydroponics Market

Liquid Hydroponic Systems Have Been Gaining Popularity for Vegetable Cultivation

Europe : The Netherlands to be One of the Major Consumers Across the Globe in 2020

: to be One of the Major Consumers Across the Globe in 2020 Europe Recorded the Largest Market Share in Hydroponics in 2020

Asian Countries are Projected to Witness High Growth During the Forecast Period

Market DynamicsDrivers

Higher Yield as Compared to Conventional Agricultural Practices

Controlled Environment Farming Helps Eliminate the Effect of External Factors on Crop Growth

Hydroponic Systems Help Conserve Natural Resources

Improved Yield and Higher Productivity with Limited Land Resources

Lower Water Utilization as Against Conventional Farming Methods

Increased Demand for Cannabis is Projected to Fuel the Demand for Hydroponics

Restraints

High Capital Investment for Large-Scale Farms

Lack of Government Incentives and High Prices of Hydroponically Grown Produce Dissuading Market Adoption

Opportunities

Growth in Popularity of Hydroponics to Provide High Profit Margins

Increasing Application of Hydroponic Systems in Restaurants and Grocery Stores Since the COVID-19 Pandemic

Challenges

Tapping into the Organic Food Market

Spread of Waterborne Diseases and Algae in Closed Systems

Risk of Equipment Failure and Delay in the Learning Curve Among Growers Resulting in a Limited Market Growth

Company Microquadrants and Company ProfilesSystem Input Companies

Signify Holding

Heliospectra Ab

Scotts Miracle Gro

Argus Control Systems

Logiqs B.V.

Lumigrow

Hydroponic System International

Hydrodynamics International

American Hydroponics

Advanced Nutrients

Emerald Harvest

Vitalink

Grobo Inc.

Hydroponic Crop Producers

Aerofarms

Terra Tech Corp

Triton Foodworks Pvt. Ltd.

Freight Farms

Green Sense Farms

Emirates Hydroponic Farm

Gotham Greens

Nature's Miracle

Bright Farms

Sproutsio

Infarm

Badia Farms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llgrcc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hydroponics-market-report-2021-2026---increased-demand-for-cannabis-is-projected-to-fuel-the-demand-for-hydroponics-301228144.html

SOURCE Research and Markets