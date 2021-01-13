Global Hydrogen Markets 2020-2024 - Focus On Grey Hydrogen, Blue Hydrogen, Brown Hydrogen, And Green Hydrogen

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The report provides a regional analysis of the hydrogen market, including the following regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the hydrogen market.

On the basis of color, hydrogen can be categorized into four different groups. These are as follows: Grey Hydrogen, Blue Hydrogen, Brown Hydrogen, and Green Hydrogen. There are mainly three methods of hydrogen production, which are Steam Methane Reforming (SMR), Coal Gasification, and Electrolysis.

Hydrogen can be used in various applications, including road transport, maritime and air transport, buildings, power generation and storage, chemicals, oil refineries and biofuels, iron and steel, and electricity storage. The hydrogen market can be segmented on the basis of technology and application.

The global hydrogen market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The hydrogen market is expected to increase due to escalating demand from steel industry, rise in aviation industry, rising demand to decarbonize energy end-use, favorable government regulations, increasing demand from chemical industry, etc. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as safety concerns of hydrogen, lack of hydrogen infrastructure, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global hydrogen market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global hydrogen market is dominated with few major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the hydrogen market are Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Linde plc, and Iwatani Corporation are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Hydrogen: An Overview2.1.1 Hydrogen: The Molecule2.1.2 Characteristics of Hydrogen2.1.3 Colors of Hydrogen2.1.4 Methods of Hydrogen Production2.1.5 Applications for Hydrogen2.1.6 Liquid (Cryogenic) Hydrogen v/s. Gaseous (Compressed) Hydrogen2.2 Hydrogen Segmentation: An Overview2.2.1 Hydrogen Segmentation by Technology2.2.2 Hydrogen Segmentation by Application

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Hydrogen Market: An Analysis 3.1.1 Global Hydrogen Market by Value3.1.2 Global Hydrogen Market by Technology3.1.3 Global Hydrogen Market by Region3.1.4 Global Hydrogen Market by Demand3.1.5 Global Hydrogen Market Demand by Application3.2 Global Hydrogen Market: Technology Analysis 3.2.1 Global Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) Hydrogen (Grey) Market by Value 3.2.2 Global Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) Hydrogen with CCS (Blue) Market by Value 3.2.3 Global Coal Gasification Hydrogen (Brown) Market by Value 3.2.4 Global Coal Gasification with Hydrogen with CCS Market by Value 3.2.5 Global Electrolysis Hydrogen (Green) Market by Value 3.3 Global Hydrogen Market: Application Analysis 3.3.1 Global Hydrogen Refining Market by Demand3.3.2 Global Hydrogen Ammonia Market by Demand3.3.3 Global Hydrogen Methanol Market by Demand3.3.4 Global Hydrogen Direct Reduction of Iron Market by Demand3.3.5 Global Others Hydrogen Market by Demand

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Market: An Analysis 4.1.1 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Market by Value4.2 North America Hydrogen Market: An Analysis 4.2.1 North America Hydrogen Market by Value4.2.2 North America Hydrogen Market by Region4.2.3 The US Hydrogen Market by Value4.2.4 The US Hydrogen Market by Technology4.2.5 The US Hydrogen Technology Market by Value4.2.6 Rest of North America Hydrogen Market by Value4.3 Europe Hydrogen Market: An Analysis 4.3.1 Europe Hydrogen Market by Value4.4 Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Market: An Analysis 4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Market by Value4.5 Latin America Hydrogen Market: An Analysis 4.5.1 Latin America Hydrogen Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact of COVID-19 5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Gas Demand5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Hydrogen Demand5.1.3 Post-COVID-19 Outlook

6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Driver6.1.1 Escalating Demand from Steel Industry6.1.2 Rise in Aviation Industry6.1.3 Rising Demand to Decarbonize Energy End-Use 6.1.4 Favorable Government Regulations6.1.5 Increasing Demand from Chemical Industry6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Safety Concerns of Hydrogen6.2.2 Lack of Hydrogen Infrastructure6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Growing Demand for Fuel Cars6.3.2 Rising Popularity of Green Hydrogen

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Hydrogen Market Players by On-site Hydrogen Sales7.2 North America Hydrogen Players by Market Share7.3 Europe Hydrogen Players by Market Share7.4 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles8.1 Air Liquide S.A.8.1.1 Business Overview8.1.2 Financial Overview8.1.3 Business Strategy8.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 8.3 Linde plc8.4 Iwatani Corporation

