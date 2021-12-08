Global Hydrogen Fueling Station Markets 2021-2035: Top Market Trends, Hydrogen As A Fuel, Rollout Of FCVs, Hydrogen Station Deployments, Funding Needs

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Hydrogen Fueling Stations, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Hydrogen Fueling Stations, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a comprehensive global study of the current state and the future prognosis of passenger hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs). The study is based on several years of research that the publisher has been conducting on this burgeoning market.

The study analyzes the market and provides an in-depth discussion on the uptake of these vehicles. The study analyzes FCV rollout strategies of vendors that are involved or have interest in this burgeoning market. The study provides detailed forecasts for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles sales and revenue through the year 2035.

With 584 hydrogen stations deployed by year-end 2020, the hydrogen fueling station market is witnessing a dramatic acceleration in growth. The deployments of the stations in several markets are in full swing, solidifying prospects for large-scale consumer adoption of fuel cell vehicles (FCVs).

Over 27,500 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles were sold by year-end 2020 since their sales first began, even though the sales were constrained by the absence of a robust hydrogen fueling infrastructure. More than 19 million passenger hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will be sold or leased by 2035. This includes the fuel cell vehicles that have already been sold.

Over 8,500 passenger fuel cell vehicles were sold in 2020, the highest annual sales compared to any of the previous years. The 2020 sales bucked the severe downturn experienced by the automobile industry due to COVID-19. The sales of passenger hydrogen fuel vehicles are poised for a rapid pickup in 2021. The sales are being driven by the gradual emergence of a substantial hydrogen fueling infrastructure in several major markets.

Technological and marketplace developments are causing a market push in three segments of hydrogen fuel cell market. These segments are passenger cars and SUVs, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks and buses. Developments in each of these segments is creating synergies that are driving down the costs of components and infrastructure.

At least a dozen automakers are poised to enter the market over the next few years. BMW plans to launch a fuel cell sedan and Jaguar Land Rover intends enter the market with large fuel cell SUVs. These automakers will join Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, and SAIC who are already selling hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The deployment activity is particularly brisk in Asia-Pacific, where Japan is the clear leader with close to 150 hydrogen stations deployed. However, the fastest growth is in China where more than a hundred hydrogen stations have gone into operation.

South Korea, Austria and Denmark are the first countries where enough hydrogen stations have been deployed to allow an FCV to travel across the country. In the U.S., hydrogen station deployments in California allow an FCV to travel anywhere in the state and be supported by the hydrogen fueling network.

In Europe, the real charge for hydrogen station deployments has been led by Germany. In addition, France and the Netherlands are seeing a rapid uptake in deployments.

In the U.S., California is seeking to further expand its hydrogen station deployments, and in the northeast, a hydrogen station network is rapidly emerging. In the Midwest, Ohio has seen an uptick in deployments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Study

3. Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure3.1 Global Overview3.2 Global Deployments3.3 Organizations3.3.1 Hydrogen Council3.3.2 IPHE

4. Asia-Pacific4.1 Hydrogen Station Deployments4.2 Organizations4.2.1 International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Association4.3 Country Activity

5. EMEA

6. Europe (Minus Nordic Countries)6.1 Deployments6.2 Organizations6.2.1 Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking6.2.2 Hydrogen Europe6.2.3 Hydrogen Europe Research6.2.4 Hydrogen Mobility Europe6.2.5 COHRS6.2.6 TEN-T6.2.7 HIT Project6.2.8 HIT-2 Project6.2.9 H2 Nodes 6.2.10 HyFIVE 6.2.11 SWARM 6.2.12 H2FUTURE 6.2.13 High V.LO-City Project 6.2.14 HyFLEET:CUTE 6.2.15 Zero Regio Project 6.2.16 H2PiyR6.3 Country Activity

7. Nordic Region7.1 Deployments7.2 Organizations7.2.1 Nordic Hydrogen Partnership7.2.2 Nordic Hydrogen Corridor7.3 Country Activity

8. Middle East & Africa8.1 Deployments8.2 Country Activity

9. Americas9.1 Hydrogen Stations Deployments9.1.1 Market Overview9.1.2 Hydrogen Highway and Fueling Stations9.2 Government Policies and Initiatives9.3 Western U.S.9.4 Eastern U.S.9.5 Canada9.6 Latin America

10. Hydrogen Station Vendors10.1 Overview10.2 Major Companies10.2.1 Air Liquide10.2.2 Air Products and Chemicals10.2.3 Ballard Power Systems10.2.4 British Petroleum10.2.5 FuelCell Energy10.2.6 Hydrogenics Corporation10.2.7 ITM Power10.2.8 The Linde Group10.2.9 Nel Hydrogen 10.2.10 Nuvera Fuel Cells 10.2.11 Plug Power 10.2.12 Shell 10.2.13 Other Companies

11. Market Forecasts11.1 Overview11.2 Hydrogen Station Deployments

12. Conclusions12.1 Top Findings12.2 Top Market Trends12.3 Hydrogen as a Fuel12.4 Rollout of FCVs12.5 Hydrogen Station Deployments12.6 Funding Needs

