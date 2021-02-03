Global Hydraulic Components Market Report 2020: Profiles Of 44 Major Companies & Industry Guide Containing Contact Details For 550 Companies

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydraulic Components - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction Machinery is estimated as the largest end-use industry for Hydraulic Components globally, with a US$16.3 billion market in 2019. The COVID-19 crisis that has the world in its grips has taken a toll of the hydraulic components industry, too, although not to the devastating extent to which other sectors have been affected. Marginal declines are likely to be witnessed across the board over 2019-2020 and some semblance of growth can be expected only towards mid-2022. However, this positive outlook depends on how the pandemic situation pans out over the coming months and how economies react to developments. Ill-thought out lockdowns being imposed by governments based on the ground situation that varies from region to region have their own negative impact on industrial activity, to which the hydraulic components sector is also susceptible.During these Pandemic times, the overall global market is expected to reach US$60 billion in 2020, just 1% y-o-y growth compared to 2019. Research Findings & Coverage

The Hydraulic Components market analyzed in this global report with respect to product types and end-use sectors

Hydraulic Components' market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type and end-use sector across all major regions/countries

Digitalization in Hydraulic Technology Shows Promise

Electrohydrostatic Actuation Addresses Major Challenges Faced by Hydraulics Industry

Latest Technology Trends in Hydraulics Shaping the Market

Future of Hydraulics Signals Towards Auto-Dock Systems

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 44

The industry guide includes the contact details for 553 companies

KEY MARKET TRENDS

Digitalization in Hydraulic Technology Shows Promise

Electrohydrostatic Actuation Addresses Major Challenges Faced by Hydraulics Industry

Latest Technology Trends in Hydraulics Shaping the Market

Future of Hydraulics Signals Towards Auto-Dock Systems

Construction Machinery Hydraulics Gain from Innovations

Construction Machinery Hydraulics in an Overhaul Mode

KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Bosch Rexroth AG ( Germany )

) Daikin Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Danfoss A/S ( Denmark )

) Eaton Corporation PLC ( Ireland )

) HYDAC International GmbH ( Germany )

) Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) KYB Corporation ( Japan )

) Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Parker Hannifin Corp ( United States )

) Poclain Hydraulics France SAS ( France )

KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

Launch of Hengli's New HP3V-S Series Heavy-Duty Swash Plate Axial Piston Variable Pumps

Bosch Rexroth Produces New Hydraulic Manifold for Channel Balers

Bosch Rexroth Opens Certified Marine Repair Centers in Istanbul and Singapore

and Hydropneu GmbH is Now a New Member of HPS International

The First 16Tm Hyva KNOWLEDGE e-Power Mobile Crane from Hyva Benelux

New Direct Operated Flush Valve from Weber-Hydraulik ValveTech for Cooling

Production Launch of Eaton's SBX Advanced Steering Valve

Launch of New XL4 and XL6 Motor Options with Eaton's Geroler Design

Commissioning of "China Sky Eye" Spherical Radio Telescope Hydraulic Actuator Upgrade Project

Successful Supply of Hengli's 200MW Hydraulic Cylinders for Dubai CSP Super Project Phase I

Atos Proportionals' New Smart Tuning Functionality Simplifies System Start Up

Atos Achieves Renewal of Indian PESO Certification for Ex-Proof On-Off and Proportional Valves

Launch of Eaton's CMT Mobile Valve Section

Launch of Kawasaki's New Hydraulic and Control Technology for the Hydraulic Excavators at IFPE

New Hydraulic and Control Technology for the Hydraulic Excavators at IFPE Shibaura Machine Company is the New Name of Toshiba Machine Company

Launch of New Actuation Option CAN Lite Extended HAWE Hydraulik's Proportional Directional Spool Valve Type

Atos to Produce New Compact DHL Solenoid Valves

Atos to Extend Application of SC LIR Cartridges to Hydraulic Systems with up to 9000 l/min Flow Rate

Hagglunds Hydraulic Direct Drive Systems from Bosch Rexroth for Rubber Industry

Nachi-Fujikoshi Established New Car Hydraulics Plant at Namekawa Works

Inauguration of Linde Hydraulics' New Manufacturing Plant in China

Commissioning of a New Assembly Line at Danfoss' Global Digital Displacement Manufacturing and R&D Facility

Danfoss to Purchase Eaton's Hydraulics Business

New Ex-Proof Proportional Cartridges from Atos

Atos Attains Renewal of ATEX, IECEx and PESO Certifications for Ex-Proof On-Off and Proportional Valves

Enhancement of Atos' PVPC Pumps with Mechanical & Proportional Controls

Eaton Launches Delta Series Motor with Spring-Applied Pressure Release Parking Brake

Atos Integrates Advanced Digital Technologies into High Dynamics Valves

Atos Induction Srl Relocates to Sesto Calende

Fugro Rejoins with Bosch Rexroth

Eaton Introduces New EC007 Barrier Hose

Launch of Eaton's New Synflex Optimum Thermoplastic Hydraulic Hoses and Fittings

Renovation of Atos' Electrohydraulics Manufacturing Site in Shanghai

New QXEHX Internal Gear Pump from Bucher Hydraulics

Danfoss Introduces AB-QM Pressure Independent balancing and Control Valve

Opening of Hyva's New Service and Construction Workshop in the Netherlands

Kawasaki Introduces New Pump and Valve Technology at Agritechnica 2019

Corporate Name Change of Toshiba Machine to Shibaura Machine

Establishment of Toshiba Machine's Local Subsidiary in Italy

Exotic Metals Forming Company Acquired by Parker Hannifin

Launch of Three Versions of New BODAS RC Controllers in Rexroth's 40 Series

Rexroth's EHC-8 Land Leveling System Enable Farmers to Carry out Cost-Effective Operations

Danfoss to Develop a New Generation of Digital Displacement Hydraulic Pumps and Motors

Launch of Eaton's New TFX Remote Monitoring System

Launch of Eaton EC556 Blowout Preventer Hose

TUV Certification for Atos New Digital Proportional Valves / K

Atos Launches PED Pressure Relief Cartridge Valves with up to 420 bar Pressure Range

Atos Presents DKZE-TID Digital Proportional Valves

Opening of Rotary Power's New Facility in North America

Atos to Start Series Production of New DHL Solenoid Valves from Q2 2020

Atos Launches New Ex-Proof Digital Proportionals

New Atos Filters Extend Life of Hydraulic Systems

Weber-Hydraulik Offers Customized Hydraulic Components for Construction Machinery

Weber-Hydraulik's Custom-Made Hydraulic Solutions for Crane Vehicles

Bosch Rexroth's ABMAXX Modular System for Large Hydraulic Power Units

Rexroth's Sytronix Variable-Speed Pump Drives for Use in Metallurgy

Launch of Rexroth's 2WRCE-4X High-Response Directional Cartridge Valves

Hengli's Offshore Platform Lifting Hydraulic System Receives CCS Certification

Weber-Hydraulik's Electro-Hydraulic Systems for Trucks and Commercial Vehicles

Mattro Acquired by HAWE Hydraulik Group

HAWE Hydraulik Enter New Markets by Acquiring Two Business Divisions of HOERBIGER Deutschland Holding

Launch of Hyva KENNIS e-Power Rolloader Crane

Bosch Rexroth Delivers Hagglunds Hydraulic Drive Systems to ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions

New CytroBox Hydraulic Power Unit from Bosch Rexroth

Bosch Rexroth's Connected Solutions and Innovative Products Enhance Productivity of Rubber and Tire Producers

Hyva Introduces New Range of Innovative Truck-Mounted Aerial Platforms

Atos to Launch Safety Valves with /K Option

Hyva Extends its Range of Hookloaders with New Titan Long Series

Opening of Kawasaki's New Hydraulic Equipment Production Plant in India

New Hydraulic Equipment Production Plant in Launch of BODAS-drive eDA Electrohydraulic Solution by Bosch Rexroth

Bosch Rexroth Further Advanced its Virtual Bleed Off Flexible Drive and Control System

Bosch Rexroth Introduces MCR-S Radial Piston Motor

Launch of Rexroth A10VOH Axial Piston Variable Pump

Eaton to Become Bezares' North American Master Distributor for Mobile Power Hydraulic Portfolio

Atos Selected as TechnipFMC Globally Qualified Supplier

Bosch Rexroth Launches EcoLift EL 2

Atos Offers Complete Line of Valves, Pumps and Axis Card with PROFINET IRT Communication

Atos to Receive ATEX and IECEx Certifications for Ex-Proof Proportionals

SDHL Compact On-Off Solenoid Valves Validated for Max Flow Up to 60 l/min

Atos Introduces New ISO Safety Cartridges with FI Inductive Proximity Sensor

Atos' Servocartridges and Servocylinders with Safety Locking

Bosch Rexroth's New Embedded Control XM42

Danfoss to Build a Low-Carbon Global Production Facility in Scotland

Opening of Linde Hydraulics' Second Location in North America

First Ever Safety-Related Package for Presses Developed by Bosch Rexroth

New CytroBox Hydraulic Power Unit from Bosch Rexroth

Lion's Share in Artemis Intelligent Power Acquired by Danfoss

Eaton Launches New ESVL9 Proportional Solenoid Cartridge Valve

TUV Certification for Atos' New Safety Proportional Valves /K and On-Off Safety Valves

Atos Launches New SC LIR Leak-Free Cartridges

Rotary Power Partners with CEDEPA Plant

Rexroth's Modular Drive System with Specially Engineered Control Units for Cooling Systems

New Data-Based Services from Bosch Rexroth for Rail Vehicles

Bosch Rexroth Introduces its First Pre-Assembled Hydraulic Modules

Lloyd's Register Approved Rexroth's ABPAC Hydraulic Power Units for Maritime and Offshore Use

Eaton's AxisPro Valves are Now Available in Two-Stage D05 (NG10) and D07 (NG16) Designs

Launch of Eaton's Boom Stability Control Technology

Bucher Hydraulics Acquires 80% Shares of Wuxi Deli Fluid Technology Co., Ltd.

Official Opening of Atos India Hydraulics Private Limited

Yuken Unveils New Versions Electro-Hydraulic Valves

Weber-Hydraulik Develops Miniature Proportional Directional Control Valve

Bosch Rexroth Applies ETA-Fabrik Research Results in its Hydraulic Component Production Plants

Atos Introduces Leak-Free Cartridges, Low Leakage Solenoid Directionals, and Digital Proportionals

Atos' Digital Servoproportionals for Wind Generators and Entertainment

Bosch Rexroth Partners with TRUMPF and Heraeus Additive Manufacturing

Launch of New Controls and Updates for Eaton's X20 portfolio of Open Circuit Piston Pumps

Establishment of Hyva Nordic in Sweden

HAWE Hydraulik Launches Enhanced FlexUnit Hydraulic Power Units

55% Stake in Hydra-Fab Fluid Power Acquired by HAWE Hydraulik

Kawasaki Partners with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to Develop Ship Steer Gear Technologies

to Develop Ship Steer Gear Technologies Atos Introduces DHRZE Proportional Pressure Reducing Valves and Servoactuators

Atos Offers Cylinders for Military Applications

The Oilgear Company Acquired by Texas Hydraulics

Atos' DLWH Leak-Free Intrinsically Safe Directionals for Mining

New WRC-4X Directional Cartridge Valves from Bosch Rexroth

Hytec Acquired by Bosch Rexroth

Launch of Eaton's New Electrohydraulic Cylinder Featuring Valve Integration

Atos' Production Site in Angera is Now Atos Systems Division

Rexroth EDG Electrohydraulic Valve Block Offers the Needed Control of the Working Hydraulics using IT Systems

Availability of Rexroth's Control Valves and Pressure Switches with IO-Link Interfaces

TUV Certification for Atos' Complete Line of Direct and Pilot Operated Directionals

Atos' Digital Proportionals Selected to Operate World's Largest Pivoting Glass Doors

Compact Integrated Electro-Hydraulic Solutions from Bosch Rexroth Offer Plug-and-Play Installation and Control

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhyk07

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hydraulic-components-market-report-2020-profiles-of-44-major-companies--industry-guide-containing-contact-details-for-550-companies-301221145.html

SOURCE Research and Markets