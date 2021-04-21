Global Hydration Belt Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydration Belt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydration belt market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2020. A hydration belt refers to a gear designed for athletes or runners which helps them to carry water and remain hydrated during outdoor activities such as cycling and running. The human body eliminates water at an alarming rate while working out or training which can lead to headaches, muscle cramps and syncope. As it can be extremely inconvenient to carry water bottles around, hydration belts meet the requirements of users without distracting them from their training.

Moreover, these belts are hassle-free, convenient, comfortable, light-weight and pocket-friendly. Due to these advantages, hydration belts are popular among professional runners and cyclists who regularly participate in marathons, trail running and triathlons. Additionally, with the escalating sales of fitness gears across the world, the demand for hydration belts is gradually gaining traction. Global Hydration Belt Market Drivers:Growing awareness about the health benefits associated with running, jogging and cycling among people across the globe is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, manufacturers are incorporating new techniques to improve the functionality of hydration belts. For instance, these belts now offer additional utility with extra or detachable pockets to carry accessories.

In addition, manufacturers are utilizing lightweight materials for the manufacturing of these belts as well as designing leak-proof variants. Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development to improve the basic aspects of hydration belts, such as durability and comfort, are anticipated to provide a thrust to the growth of the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hydration belt market exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Market Summary:

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into with-bottles and without-bottles.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into super markets and hyper markets, company outlets, specialty sports shops, online and others. Specialty sports shops currently represent the biggest segment.

Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented into sports, military and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America .

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Amphipod, FuelBelt, Nathan Sports, Ultimate Direction, CamelBak Products, Decathlon, Fitletic, Salomon and The North Face. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hydration belt market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global hydration belt industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hydration belt industry?

What is the breakup of the global hydration belt market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global hydration belt market on the basis of distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the global hydration belt market on the basis of end-use?

What are the price trends of hydration belts?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global hydration belt market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global hydration belt market?

What is the structure of the global hydration belt market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global hydration belt market?

How are hydration belt manufactured?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Hydration Belt Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 With Bottles6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Without Bottles6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Specialty Sports Shops7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Company Outlets7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Online7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use8.1 Sports8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Military8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Global Hydration Belt Industry: SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview 10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses 10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Global Hydration Belt Industry: Value Chain Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Research and Development11.3 Raw Material Procurement11.4 Manufacturing11.5 Marketing11.6 Distribution11.7 End-Use 12 Global Hydration Belt Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview 12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Global Hydration Belt Industry: Price Analysis 14 Hydration Belt Manufacturing Process14.1 Product Overview14.2 Raw Material Requirements14.3 Manufacturing Process14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Amphipod15.3.2 FuelBelt15.3.3 Nathan Sports15.3.4 Ultimate Direction15.3.5 CamelBak Products15.3.6 Decathlon15.3.7 Fitletic15.3.8 Salomon15.3.9 The North FaceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wii19p

