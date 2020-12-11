Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market 2020-2024: Development In Emerging Markets Driving Conversion Kit Adoption

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market is poised to grow by 27.70 th units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the enforcement of regulations, development in emerging markets driving conversion kit adoption, and development of grid-independent low-cost hybrid kit for light vehicles.This study identifies the growing development of solar hybrid electric cars as one of the prime reasons driving the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing development of simplified and lightweight conversion kits and increasing development of low-cost conversion kits will lead to sizable demand in the market.The reports on hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market vendors that include A123 Systems LLC, ALTe Technologies, Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd., Enginer, EVDrive, Hybrid Design Services Inc., IX Energy Pvt. Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Odyne Systems LLC, and XL Hybrids Inc. Also, the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A123 Systems LLC

ALTe Technologies

Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Enginer

EVDrive

Hybrid Design Services Inc.

IX Energy Pvt. Ltd.

KPIT Technologies Ltd.

Odyne Systems LLC

XL Hybrids Inc.

AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgzsax

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hybrid-electric-vehicle-conversion-kit-market-2020-2024-development-in-emerging-markets-driving-conversion-kit-adoption-301191380.html

SOURCE Research and Markets