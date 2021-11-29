Global Hybrid And Multicloud Healthcare IT Transformation Report 2021 Examine Results From A Global Cloud User Survey

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hybrid and Multicloud Healthcare IT Transformation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hybrid and Multicloud Healthcare IT Transformation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Healthcare providers are accelerating digitization strategies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most successful providers leverage cloud computing to meet business agility, cost savings, innovation, data storage, security, and privacy goals.

The publisher conducted the 2020 Global Cloud User Survey between August and September 2020 in North America - the United States, Canada; Latin America (LATAM) - Brazil, Mexico; Europe and the Middle East (EME); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The research team derived insights on cloud adoption, deployment, and usage based on the healthcare/social work sample, which comprises 8.5% of the total survey sample size.

Among the industries that were polled, healthcare had the highest percentage still running IT resources on traditional data centers that had not been cloud-enabled. Healthcare organizations favor hybrid cloud deployment more than any other sector surveyed. There is an uptick in private cloud installations, public cloud usage, and legacy data center architecture decommissioning.

Notably, healthcare organizations still value keeping specific applications on-premises. The survey finds that a growing number of healthcare organizations (51%) have repatriated to on-premises workloads, while 33% of respondents are looking forward to it for various reasons such as cloud security incidents and difficulty/inability to meet compliance requirements.

Respondents indicated - by a significant margin compared to other industries' average - that they are running more applications/IT resources on-premises this year than the last and plan to run more next year at increased levels that also outpace the global average.

Healthcare organizations cited security features as a top factor for IT purchase decisions, followed by data reliability and initial cost. They also cited cost advantage as an impeding factor compared to other industries polled when deciding what IT infrastructures to deploy. Nearly all users across all segments rated security and compliance capabilities as very important or important in cloud vendor selection.

In this survey analysis, the publisher offers insights into cloud adoption challenges and roadmap, healthcare providers' hybrid/multi-cloud implementation plans, cloud vendor capabilities they prioritize, current market trends, and growth opportunities for industry stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

The 2020 Global Cloud User Survey

2. Growth Environment

Survey Findings - Highlights

Cloud Vendor Capabilities - Importance and Adoption Hurdles

Choosing a Cloud Vendor - Top Decision Criteria

Healthcare Cloud

Adoption Roadmap

Implementation Stages

Application and Technology Maturity

Healthcare Cloud Adoption - Top Drivers

Data Stored in the Cloud by Type - Current and Planned

3. Healthcare Digital Transformation

Cloud Drives Healthcare Digital Transformation

4. Healthcare Cloud Adoption

Healthcare Cloud Adoption - COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

Cloud Adoption by Type

Healthcare Cloud Deployment by Type

Healthcare Cloud Deployment - Current and Planned

Reasons for Running Apps On-premises

5. Healthcare Cloud Trends

Healthcare Cloud - Future Course

Philips Healthcare Case Study

Summary

Growth Opportunities for Healthcare Cloud Providers

6. Appendix

Digital Transformation Framework

Digital Ecosystem

Business Functions

Business Models

