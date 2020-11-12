Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Repair, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.9% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Production segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960984/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $493.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR The Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$493.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$959.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.6% and 15.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR. Prototype Segment to Record 15.8% CAGR In the global Prototype segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$285.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$795.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$634 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 159-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

DMG Mori Co., Ltd.

Mazak Corporation

Stratasys Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960984/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Repair by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Repair by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Production by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Production by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Prototype by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Prototype by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Heavy Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Repair, Production and Prototype - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Repair, Production and Prototype for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics for the Years 2020 & 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Repair, Production and Prototype - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Repair, Production and Prototype for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics for the Years 2020 & 2027 JAPAN Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Repair, Production and Prototype - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Repair, Production and Prototype for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics for the Years 2020 & 2027 CHINA Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Repair, Production and Prototype - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Repair, Production and Prototype for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics for the Years 2020 & 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Repair, Production and Prototype - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Repair, Production and Prototype for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics for the Years 2020 & 2027 FRANCE Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Repair, Production and Prototype - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Repair, Production and Prototype for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics for the Years 2020 & 2027 GERMANY Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Repair, Production and Prototype - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Repair, Production and Prototype for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics for the Years 2020 & 2027 ITALY Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Repair, Production and Prototype - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Repair, Production and Prototype for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics for the Years 2020 & 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Repair, Production and Prototype - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Repair, Production and Prototype for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics for the Years 2020 & 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Repair, Production and Prototype - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Repair, Production and Prototype for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics for the Years 2020 & 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Repair, Production and Prototype - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Repair, Production and Prototype for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics for the Years 2020 & 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Repair, Production and Prototype - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Repair, Production and Prototype for the Years 2020 & 2027 Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Energy and Electronics for the Years 2020 & 2027 IV. 