Global Human Microbiome Markets, 2021-2028 - Opportunities In Increasing Collaborations Between Public-Private Organizations

DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Microbiome Market by Product (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Food, Diagnostic Tests, Drugs), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), Disease (Infectious, Metabolic/Endocrine), Research Technology (Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1,598 million by 2028 from USD 894 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2025 to 2028.

The major factor driving the growth of the human microbiome market is the increasing focus on human microbiome therapy development. The human microbiome as a validated target for drug development & development of human microbiome-based tests for early disease detection and diagnosis are also factors expected to support market growth.

However, a lack of expertise and inadequate research on the human microbiome are factors expected to restrain this market's growth.

By product segment, the drugs segment accounted for the largest share of human microbiome market

Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, diagnostic tests, drugs, and other products. Drugs segment accounted for the largest product segment in the human microbiome market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of human microbiome-based drug products in clinical trials and rising funding to develop microbiome-based drugs.

By application, the diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics. The diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advances in life science research on a wide number of diseases, technological innovations in human genome mapping, the emergence of omics technologies, and the increasing emphasis on improving the cost-effectiveness of healthcare and patient outcomes are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

By genomic technologies, the sequencing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the human microbiome market is further segmented into sequencing and other genomic technologies {PCR, microarray, and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH)}. The availability of advanced, efficient, and accurate next-generation sequencing systems at a low cost, along with the reduced cost of sequencing, has greatly boosted the adoption of the latest sequencing technologies in the human microbiome market.

North America: The largest and fastest-growing region in the human microbiome market

In the human microbiome market, North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, rising awareness on preventive healthcare, availability of funding for microbiome research, and growing acceptance of probiotic products are the factors driving the North American human microbiome market.

Prominent players in the human microbiome market include ENTEROME Bioscience ( France), Seres Therapeutics (US), 4D pharma (UK), Evelo Biosciences (US), OptiBiotix Health (UK), Synlogic (US), Second Genome (US), Vedanta Biosciences (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals ( Switzerland), ViThera Pharmaceuticals (US), BiomX ( Israel), DuPont (US), Kaleido (US), YSOPIA Bioscience ( France), FlightPath (US), Finch Therapeutics (US), Quantbiome (DBA Thyrve, Inc.) (US), Viome, Inc. (US), DayTwo (US), BIOHM (US), Atlas Biomed (UK), Bione ( India), Luxia Scientific ( France), Sun Genomics (US), and Metabiomics (US).

Premium Insights

Human Microbiome: Market Overview

Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development to Drive the Growth of this Market

North America : Human Microbiome Market, by Product & Application (2024)

: Human Microbiome Market, by Product & Application (2024) China to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development

Human Microbiome as a Validated Target for Drug Development

Development of Human Microbiome-based Tests for Early Disease Detection & Diagnosis

Market Opportunities

Increasing Collaborations Between Public-Private Organizations

Market Challenges

Government Regulations

Lack of Expertise and Inadequate Research

Market Restraints

Barriers in Proving the Causal Link Between Dysbiosis and Diseases

Impact of the COVID-19 on the Market

Technology Analysis

Regulatory Analysis

For Human Microbiome-based Drugs Category

For Human Microbiome-based Foods Category

Patent Analysis

Companies Mentioned

4D Pharma plc

Atlas Biomed Group Limited

BIOHM

BiomX

Bione

DayTwo Inc.

DuPont

Enterome

Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

FlightPath

Kaleido

Luxia Scientific

Metabiomics

OptiBiotix Health plc

Quantbiome, Inc. (DBA Thryve)

Second Genome

Seres Therapeutics

Sun Genomics

Synlogic

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

Viome, Inc.

ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

YSOPIA Bioscience

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8q9f3q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-human-microbiome-markets-2021-2028---opportunities-in-increasing-collaborations-between-public-private-organizations-301263319.html

SOURCE Research and Markets