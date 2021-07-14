Global Human Insulin Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Insulin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human insulin market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Human insulin (HI) is a form of synthetic insulin that is synthesized in laboratories for pharmaceutical use. It is bio-engineered by growing insulin proteins within E-coli bacteria (Escherichia coli) cells to mimic the properties of insulin naturally present in humans. The HI drugs are available in three kinds, namely rapid-acting, long-acting and premixed. They are used as a solution or suspension and are usually injected subcutaneously and aid in promoting the uptake of glucose from the blood into internal organs, such as fat cells, skeletal muscles and liver. They also inhibit hepatic glucose production, lipolysis and proteolysis and enhance protein synthesis in the body.The increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to sedentary lifestyles, growing geriatric population and unhealthy dietary habits, a greater number of individuals are suffering from chronic lifestyle diseases, thereby increasing the demand for insulin therapeutics. Furthermore, the growing requirement for biosimilar drugs, owing to their high efficiency and cost-effectiveness, is providing a boost to the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the development of pen devices and safety pen needles, to administer HI in the body, are also creating a positive impact on the market growth. In comparison to standard needles, these safety pens ensure minimal injuries, discomfort and infections through bloodborne pathogen transmission. Other factors, including the increasing health consciousness among the masses and extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of biotechnology, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson & Company, Biocon, Eli Lilly and Company, Julphar, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Sedico, Wockhardt, Ypsomed Holding, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

